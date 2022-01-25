Middle East and North Africa Pay TV Forecasts Report 2022-2027

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pay TV revenues for 20 countries in the Middle East and North Africa region will fall by 38% between peak year 2016 ($3.84 billion) and 2027 ($2.39 billion).
Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "Pay TV has never had an easy ride the MENA region. First was the battle with widespread piracy. Next the Saudi government and others banned beIN for four years. Traditional pay TV subscribers are now converting to SVOD platforms."
Pay TV revenues for the 13 Arabic-speaking countries will be $915 million by 2027; down from $1,571 million in 2016. Pay TV subscriber numbers will fall from 3.70 million to 3.14 million over the same period.
Turkish pay TV revenues will reach $722 million in 2027; $188 million lower than in 2016. However, the number of pay TV subscribers will grow from 5.92 million in 2016 to 8.25 million in 2027 - so subscribers are paying less.
Cord-cutting in Israel will see 46% of its pay TV subs lost between 2014 to 2027. Pay TV revenues will fall from $1.15 billion to $437 million over the same period.
The report comes in three parts:
- Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 52-page PDF document.
- Outlook: Forecasts for 20 countries in a 42-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;
- Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 20 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;
Companies Mentioned
- Algerie Telecom
- Alma
- Batelco
- beIN
- D-Smart
- Digiturk
- Du
- eLife
- HOT
- Jawwy IPTV
- KT
- Magtisat
- Maroc Telecom
- Mobily
- Omantel
- Ooredoo
- Orange
- OSN
- Sliknet
- Telecom Egypt
- TTNet
- Turkcell
- Turksat
- Uzdigital
- Uztelecom
- Yes
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y6osg3
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.