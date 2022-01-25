New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tempeh Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221935/?utm_source=GNW

, TE Connectivity, 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Horiba Ltd., Merck KGaA, TSI, Tisch Environmental, Testo, Plume Labs, Aeroqual and Forbes Marshall.



The global air quality monitoring system market is expected to grow from $5.05 billion in 2021 to $5.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The air quality monitoring system market consists of sales of air quality monitoring systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to measure the levels of air pollutants.These are devices that assess pollution levels of an particular area in accordance to ambient air quality standards.



Air quality monitoring systems are used in outdoor ambient applications.



The main types of products in air quality monitoring system are indoor and outdoor.Indoor air quality monitoring systems describe the relationship between the risks and IAF exposure.



These systems are used for the development of real-time monitoring systems and system designing and challenges.The different components include hardware and software.



The various types of pollutants present in the market are chemical, physical and is used by several verticals such as industrial, commercial, residential.



North America was the largest region in the air quality monitoring system market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Technology advancements are gaining significant popularity in the air quality monitoring system market.Major companies operating in the air quality monitoring systems sector are focused on developing technological solutions to meet the consumer demand.



For instance, in March 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, a US-based company that specializes in reagents and consumables, scientific instrumentation and software services launched AerosolSense Sampler based on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology.AerosolSense Sampler is a new surveillance tool that provides quick and accurate information about the presence of in-air viruses, such as SARS-CoV-2.



The AerosolSense Sampler is the next step in supplying institutions with extremely accurate data to aid in the safety of their personnel and the general public.



The increasing levels of air pollution is expected to propel the growth of the air quality monitoring system market in the coming years.Air pollution is defined as the introduction of pollutants into the atmosphere, which can be in the form of carbon dioxide, methane gases, or other gases containing chemicals.



The rise in air pollution drives the growth of air quality monitoring systems as this systems measures the pollutant levels.For instance, according to the World Health Organization report, every year, an estimated 7 million people die as a result of air pollution around the world.



Additionally, according to the American Lung Association's 2021 State of the Air report, four out of ten Americans, or 135 million people, reside in counties with harmful levels of air pollution (ALA). Therefore, the increasing levels of air pollution drives the growth of the air quality monitoring system market.



In September 2019, Acoem Group, a France-based provider of environmental analysis equipment acquired DynOptic Systems Ltd for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will boost Acoem Group's smart cities strategy, which includes infrastructure planning and high-tech monitoring systems.



DynOptic Systems Ltd is a UK-based company that manufactures and designs high technology air monitoring systems.



The countries covered in the air quality monitoring system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

