NASDAQ: SAVA Notice: Update in Lawsuit for Investors in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) announced by the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA.



On August 27, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Cassava Sciences, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences' claims for simufilam's efficacy had been overstated, that the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences' claims for simufilam's efficacy were biased; and that as a result, defendants' positive statements during the Class Period about Cassava Sciences' business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of U.S. Food Drug Administration ("FDA") approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

In late October 2021, several investors filed motions to be appointed as lead plaintiff by the court. The court has not ruled on those motions yet.

