Global Smart Card In Healthcare Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Product, Component, Application and Region

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Card In Healthcare Market Research Report by Product, by Component, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Card In Healthcare Market size was estimated at USD 1,016.56 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,148.91 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.38% to reach USD 2,449.33 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Smart Card In Healthcare to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Product, the market was studied across Contact-based Smart Cards, Contactless Smart Cards, Dual-interface Smart Cards, and Hybrid Smart Cards.
- Based on Component, the market was studied across Memory-card Based Smart Cards and Microcontroller Based Smart Cards.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Billing & Payment, Patient History, Personal Identity, and Security.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Card In Healthcare Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Smart Card In Healthcare Market, including American Express Company, Atos SE, CardLogix Corporation, Gemalto NV, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, IDenticard Systems, Infineon Technologies AB, INSIDE Secure SA, NXP Semiconductors, Oberthur Technologies SA, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Thales Group, and VeriFone Holdings, Inc..
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Card In Healthcare Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Card In Healthcare Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Card In Healthcare Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Card In Healthcare Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Card In Healthcare Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smart Card In Healthcare Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Card In Healthcare Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing digitalization of the healthcare systems globally
5.1.1.2. Rising concerns related to the security and privacy of patient information
5.1.1.3. Growing demand for better patient data management systems
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High infrastructure costs along with security and data theft concerns
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing government initiatives for the implementation of smart cards
5.1.3.2. Technological advancement in healthcare infrastructure
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Adoption of digital identity cards
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Smart Card In Healthcare Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Contact-based Smart Cards
6.3. Contactless Smart Cards
6.4. Dual-interface Smart Cards
6.5. Hybrid Smart Cards
7. Smart Card In Healthcare Market, by Component
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Memory-card Based Smart Cards
7.3. Microcontroller Based Smart Cards
8. Smart Card In Healthcare Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Billing & Payment
8.3. Patient History
8.4. Personal Identity
8.5. Security
9. Americas Smart Card In Healthcare Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Smart Card In Healthcare Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Card In Healthcare Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. American Express Company
13.2. Atos SE
13.3. CardLogix Corporation
13.4. Gemalto NV
13.5. Giesecke+Devrient GmbH
13.6. IDenticard Systems
13.7. Infineon Technologies AB
13.8. INSIDE Secure SA
13.9. NXP Semiconductors
13.10. Oberthur Technologies SA
13.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated
13.12. Thales Group
13.13. VeriFone Holdings, Inc.
14. Appendix
