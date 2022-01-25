Mindset Pharma Enters Manufacturing Agreement with Leading CDMO to Produce Pharmaceutical Grade Batches of Next-Generation Psilocybin Drug Candidate, MSP-1014

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. MSET 9DF MSSTF ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that it has entered into a pharmaceutical manufacturing agreement with a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), for the production of pharmaceutical grade batches of Mindset's next-generation psilocybin drug candidate, MSP-1014.



"Following our co-development announcement with the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, a member of the Otsuka Pharmaceuticals family of companies, for our short-duration compounds (Mindset Families 2 & 4), we continue to receive interest from potential partners for our wider portfolio of differentiated next-generation drug candidates. As such, our manufacturing agreement with a leading CDMO positions MSP-1014 well for partnership opportunities to advance this optimized compound to human clinical trials," said James Lanthier, Chief Executive Officer of Mindset. "In preclinical trials, MSP-1014 has shown improved efficacy and safety compared to first-generation psilocybin. Also, it has demonstrated pharmacological diversity making it potentially suitable for both in clinic treatment approaches and as a take-home medicine."

"Notably, MSP-1014 is not a scheduled substance based on current guidance from regulators in Canada and the USA. With MSP-1014's unique structure and Mindset's innovative synthesis process, we anticipate a lower cost and more simple manufacturing process than psilocybin that well positions MSP-1014 for rapid commercialization," concluded Mr. Lanthier.

About Mindset Pharma

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next-generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next-generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin as well as its own proprietary compounds.

For further information on Mindset, please visit our website at www.mindsetpharma.com.

‍Forward-Looking Information

