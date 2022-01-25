Tilray Expands Medical Cannabis Product Offering in Australia

New Tilray Branded and GMP-Certified 15g Medical Cannabis Whole Flower Now Available for Patients Under Australia's TGA Special Access and Authorized Prescriber Scheme



Company Launches Online Medical Cannabis Education Platform for Healthcare Professions in Australia and New Zealand

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") TLRYTLRY, a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today announced the expansion of its medical cannabis product offering in Australia and a new medical cannabis e-learning platform for healthcare providers.

Denise Faltischek, Head of International and Chief Strategy Officer, said, "Tilray is transforming the industry globally with our highly scalable footprint and portfolio of diverse cannabis products. As medical cannabis demand increases worldwide, we remain committed to providing healthcare professionals and patients with safe and reliable access to the highest-quality medical cannabis products." Ms. Faltischek continued, "After listening to patient feedback and leveraging learnings from our operations in Germany, we are excited to be introducing new products in Australia that meet consumer needs."

Tilray's product offering in Australia approved under the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) Special Access and Authorized Prescriber Scheme is centered around its whole flower options ranging from balanced 1:1 whole flower (THC 10 CBD 10), including mid-range (17), and high THC (25) varieties of 15g bag GMP-Certified medical cannabis whole flower.

George Polimenakos, General Manager, Tilray Australia, and New Zealand, said, "We are committed to providing reliable access to patients in need with pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products and are pleased to be expanding our medical cannabis offerings in Australia." Mr. Polimenakos continued, "On a related note, cannabis education is paramount to everything we do and are therefore excited to offer healthcare professionals with the tools they need to learn about cannabis through our new e-learning platform."

Tilray's new medical cannabis educational platform for healthcare professionals is built on the importance of understanding the benefits derived from medical cannabis use. To date, Tilray has successfully introduced multiple medical cannabis workshops across Australia and New Zealand, educating hundreds of health care practitioners in 2021.

In addition to supplying hospitals and pharmacies, Tilray is a proud partner with several leading research institutions, including the Murdoch Children's Research Institute in Australia, studying the effectiveness of Tilray medical cannabis as a treatment for pediatric patients with Intellectual Disabilities suffering from Severe Behavioral Problems; a clinical trial in partnership with The Government of New South Wales and University of Sydney Chris O'Brien Lifehouse to develop a novel treatment for chemotherapy-induced nausea, and a study led by the University of Sydney examining the effects of driving under the influence of cannabis.

Today, Tilray is one of the leading providers of GMP-certified medical cannabis to patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments, and researchers across the globe.

For more information about Tilray medical cannabis in Australia and New Zealand, visit: https://www.tilray.com.au/

For more information about the Tilray medicinal cannabis workshops in Australia, visit: https://tilray.medihuanna.com/

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRYTLRY, is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray's mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray's unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of wellbeing, visit www.Tilray.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: ; the Company's ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide, including in Australia; expectations regarding worldwide medical cannabis demand; and expectations regarding regulatory approval and commercialization of medical cannabis products. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

