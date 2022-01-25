TopBuild to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Tuesday, February 22: Conference Call at 9:00 A.M.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. BLD, a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the North American construction industry, will release its fourth quarter 2021 results prior to 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 22. The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time that same day to review its financial results.
Live Call: US/Canada callers dial (877) 407-9037
A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company's Web site at www.topbuild.com under the "Investor Relations" section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's web site.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the North American construction industry. We provide insulation solutions and building material installation services through TruTeam which has approximately 235 branches. We distribute building insulation and building product materials for the residential and commercial end-markets through Service Partners and mechanical insulation and other specialty products for the commercial and industrial end-markets through Distribution International. Our specialty distribution network encompasses 175 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.
Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801
