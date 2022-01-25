LGI Homes Announces New Section at Popular Sacramento Area Community

LINDA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. LGIH today announced the opening of a brand-new section of homes at their popular community, The Orchards, located near Yuba City, California.



Within this family-friendly community, LGI Homes offers five spacious floor plans ranging in size from 1,292 square feet to just over 2,200 square feet. These floor plans consist of one- and two-story, single-family homes with up to five bedrooms and three full baths. Every home within this community comes outfitted with LGI Homes' CompleteHome™ package. Inside each home, homebuyers enjoy a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sparkling granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry with crown molding, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, a professionally landscaped front yard and more, all at no added cost. Additionally, every home at The Orchards comes with sought-after energy-saving features such as double-pane Low-E vinyl windows, a programmable thermostat and included solar panels.

Ideally located north of Sacramento, just off Highway 70 near Yuba City, The Orchards is perfectly placed near all of life's necessities. This commuter-friendly community is close to local schools, major employers, great shopping and delectable dining opportunities. Enjoy several nearby entertainment venues such as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Toyota Amphitheatre, both less than ten miles away. Additionally, whether you enjoy hiking, biking, camping or fishing, the surrounding mountain ranges offer a multitude of incredible outdoor recreation opportunities.

New homes at The Orchards start from the $380s. For more information about this remarkable community or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (800) 873-1573 ext 675 or visit LGIHomes.com/TheOrchards.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA's 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at www.lgihomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16a78b45-a97b-4397-84bc-9a6386f443da