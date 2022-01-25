GR8 People Co-founder and Chief Product Officer to Join Panel at the World Staffing Summit 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People, the One-Experience Talent Platform to attract, engage and hire the total talent workforce from a single platform, announced today that Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Jayne Kettles, will join a panel discussion on tools and strategies for sourcing in a candidate constrained environment at the World Staffing Summit 2022. The event is the largest virtual gathering for staffing leaders with 10,000+ staffing owners and operators spanning six continents in attendance.



The live session will be held during the event's Technology Day on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. (ET) and moderated by Jonathan Covey, Research Analyst, Talent Tech Labs. Panelists joining Kettles for the discussion include Steven Jiang, CEO/Co-Founder, HIRETUAL, Emily Thompson, Senior Product Marketing Manager, LinkedIn and Vanessa Miller, VP, Talent Technology, Atrium. Attendees can sign up and join the event in real-time and registration is free.

With one of the most challenging hiring environments in modern history, this session will focus on practical technologies and techniques that can help supercharge a recruiting function, find qualified candidates, and win in today's candidate constrained environment.

"In light of the new future-of-work reality and organizations expanding the definition of their workforce to meet growing talent demands, many in the global community are wondering if 2022 might be one of the most challenging for staffing leaders," shared Jayne Kettles, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at GR8 People. "I look forward to sharing helpful insights and shining the light on real world examples of how staffing can keep pace with rapid change and stay future-focused to successfully compete for talent with agile, purpose-built technology."

About Jayne Kettles

Jayne is the co-founder and chief product officer at GR8 People. She is also a member of the company's board of directors and has been a technologist, product visionary, and innovator in the enterprise software industry for more than 15 years. A senior executive with strong leadership skills and technical expertise, Jayne has a history of delivering value to customers through innovative software and technology. Prior to her role at GR8 People, Jayne was the co-founder and chief technology officer at VirtualEdge Corporation (VE), a worldwide leader in Talent Lifecycle Software supporting customers worldwide, until its very successful acquisition by Automatic Data Processing Inc.

About The World Staffing Summit

The World Staffing Summit is the home for forward-thinking staffing leaders. First held in January 2021, the World Staffing Summit is the largest virtual conference for leaders in the staffing industry. Featuring panels, classes and roundtables from industry experts, the conference caters to thousands of staffing leaders, providing opportunities to increase staffing knowledge and networking opportunities with peers from around the world. The 2022 World Staffing Summit will be held from January 24-28, 2022.