OTC Markets Group Welcomes Callinex Mines Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM, operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Callinex Mines Inc. CNXCLLXF, a mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of copper and zinc rich mineral deposits located in Canada, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Callinex Mines Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.
Callinex Mines Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CLLXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.
"Callinex is pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX and broaden the investor universe that can invest in the Company as it aggressively expands the high-grade copper, zinc gold and silver Rainbow deposit. Rainbow is located within a mineral lease, less than 200m from a high-voltage hydroelectric power-line and 500m from a historic shaft with direct road access to processing facilities in Flin Flon, MB," Max Porterfield, Callinex President and CEO, stated.
About Callinex Mines Inc.
Callinex Mines Inc. CNX CLLXF is advancing its portfolio of base and precious metals rich deposits located in established Canadian mining jurisdictions. The portfolio is highlighted by the rapidly expanding Rainbow Discovery at its Pine Bay Project located near existing infrastructure in the Flin Flon Mining District. Additionally, Callinex has emerging near-surface silver discoveries at its Nash Creek Project located in the Bathurst Mining District of New Brunswick. A 2018 PEA on the Company's Bathurst projects outlined a mine plan that generates a strong economic return with a pre-tax IRR of 34.1% (25.2% post-tax) and NPV8% of $230 million ($128 million post-tax).
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.
OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
