Metaverse Real Estate Market is Growing at 31.2% CAGR to 2028 Says Brandessence Market Research

London, UK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Brandessence market research, the Metaverse Real Estate Market size is Expected to grow at 31.2% CAGR during 2022-2028. Soaring popularity of metaverse real estate across the globe and rising inclination towards NFTs in the metaverse environment are some of the major factors driving the growth of Global Metaverse Real Estate Market.

A sudden popularity of metaverse in real-estate market is skyrocketing and various investors are willing to pay millions. The market is expected to witness an attractive growth in the coming few years. Metaverse is a step in the direction of the digitalization of the real world. It is referred to as a decentralized computing platform and virtual reality experience contained various diverse digital realms. Over the past few months, the term "Metaverse" has been rising in popularity owing to the business opportunities that arose. Players can purchase land, build stores, and art galleries in this metaverse real estate platform. Metaverse real estate is one of the platforms where one can do anything they want to do in a virtual world. The price of virtual real estate is based upon most of the same factors as one has to determine the value of a piece of actual real estates such as location, lot size, existing structures, and demand all play a huge role in valuation.

Metaverse Real Estate Market Key Players: Linden Lab, Metaverse Group, Decentraland Marketplace, Zillow, many more.

Global Metaverse Real Estate Market Dynamics:

Increasing investment in metaverse real estate market and growing popularity among the population are some of the major factors driving the market growth. Metaverse real estate is the latest buzzworthy investment right now which is hugely gaining popularity all over the world. Number of players fully intend to generate spaces like virtual malls and other rentable properties. The concept of metaverse real estate captured the hearts and minds of nearly 70% of Americans. As, the masses of metaverse real estate platforms, like Decentraland, Sandbox and many others are available nearby the world. For example; Metaverse Group, one of the first companies to get into the digital real estate business operated a virtual world called Decentraland. Token.com announced that on average 116 parcel estates were sold for the equivalent of about USD 2.5 million. As well as, on December 8th, 2021, The Sandbox platform trading in virtual real estate has about 2,182 sales in a week. Further, Decentraland has approximately 339 total sales of metaverse real estate. Real estate in the metaverse is an amazingly speculative investment and hence gaining huge opportunities in this digital realm. Consequently, this factor is intensively flourishing the growth of the market for metaverse real estate across the globe.

In addition, the enormous inclination towards NFTs in the metaverse real estate environment is another aspect that is augmenting the evolution of the market. For example; the data from the platform NonFungible.com indicated that there has been across USD 300 million in NFT sales in December 2021. Of that total, nearly a quarter has been for digital land in The Sandbox metaverse. Also, on January 4th, 2022, PwC bought virtual land NFT in the Sandbox's metaverse. Apart from the aforementioned points, in 2020, throughout an online auction, there was a digital artwork that sold for on an average five hundred thousand USD. It was the first NFT digital house sold and was a landmark moment in NFT technology. This sale marked the start of the craze around virtual real estate NFTs. The metaverse is an immersive virtual reality experience of the internet that uses NFT technology to pay and own items online. As a result, NFT is playing a vital role in the real estate platform of the metaverse which is further pushing courtesy of millions of people towards it. Hence, soaring demand of NFTs in metaverse land is more expressively booming the market for global metaverse real estate.

However, high cost of metaverse real estate and lack of awareness especially in emerging countries which may hamper the market growth. As, Sandbox's top seller, LAND #48766, was sold for around USD 57,171.00 or Decentraland's top seller, EST #1965, for almost USD 758,250.00. This may pessimistically affect the metaverse real estate market all over the world. Despite this, technological advancements in terms of security in devices and improved user security & high confidence among users can provide massive opportunities for the further growth of the global metaverse real estate market.

Global Metaverse Real Estate Market Segmentation:

The Global Metaverse Real Estate Market is segmented on the basis of component, end-use, and region & country level. Based on component, the metaverse real estate market is divided into hardware and software. Based on end-use, the metaverse real estate market is divided into residential and commercial.

News: T&B Media Launched 'Translucia' Metaverse, a Virtual World, Partnering with MQDC in Property -- a New World First

On September 30th, 2021; T&B Media Global (Thailand) planned to invest 10 billion baht to launch the Translucia metaverse, the first imaginative virtual world in Thailand, with property developer Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC). Translucia's first partner is MQDC, which plans to develop projects in the metaverse. MQDC is the first property developer to use Translucia. It plans to develop a city in this virtual world as it prepares to create a new entity, MQDC Metaverse, responsible for urban development and virtual real estate projects.

Superworld & Tokens.com To Form Strategic Metaverse Partnership

On January 14th, 2022; The virtual world platform SuperWorld has partnered with Metaverse Group, a subsidiary of publicly traded company Tokens.com, who will bolster their metaverse presence by investing up to USD $1 million on SuperWorld's virtual real estate platform. The partnership diversifies Metaverse Group's eight figure portfolio, with investment focusing on virtual real estate that encompasses historically and culturally significant locations, along with landmarks and newsworthy sites where creative projects, entertainment and future events will be hosted by Metaverse Group.

Virtual Plot worth $4.3 Million Sold On Metaverse

On December 11th, 2021; the virtual land was acquired by a developer from the video game company Atari. The metaverse archived just to retain breaking themselves. A plot of virtual real estate was just sold for nearly USD 4.3 million in The Sandbox, creating it the most expensive metaverse property sale as of December 8, 2021. In accordance with the Wall Street Journal, the virtual land was attained by the developer from Atari, which is one of the leading video game companies.

Regional Analysis:

On a geographic basis, North America is expected to capture the largest share of the global metaverse real estate market increasing investment in the metaverse real estate and presence of many players in this region. When it comes to innovations and technologies, the U.S. is always at the forefront across the world as it is one of the developed countries. Indeed, lots of major players have a huge presence in this region. The concept of investing millions on the non-existent property may sound ludicrous, but feverish estimates of a virtual reality future are forcing investors to bet giant on metaverse real estate. For example; in December 2021, New York-based Company Republic Realm announced that it had spent a record-breaking of around USD 4.3 million on digital land through The Sandbox, one of numerous "virtual world" websites where people can socialize, play games, and even join concerts. That came hot on the heels of about USD 2.4-million land purchased in November 2020 on a rival platform, Decentraland, by Canadian crypto company Tokens.com.

On Special Requirement Metaverse Real Estate Market Report is also available for below Regions and Country:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherland

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Japan

China

India

Australia

Philippines

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

Rest Of MEA

