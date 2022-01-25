Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Platform Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2020 & 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Platform - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the buy now pay later (BNPL) platform market includes a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.

After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



The global buy now pay later (BNPL) platform market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Technology Innovation/Development Trends

3.3. Pricing Model Analysis



4. Key Matrices - Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Platform Market

4.1. Gross Merchandise Value, by Country

4.2. Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Platform Adoption by Generation

4.3. Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Funding Growth Outlook



5. COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis Impact Analysis

5.1. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis on Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Platform Demand

5.1.1. Pre-COVID-19 Analysis (2017-2019)

5.1.2. Post-COVID-19 Analysis (2020 & beyond)

5.2. Expected Recovery Scenario (Short-term/Mid-term/Long-term)

5.3. Key Action Points for Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Platform Vendors



6. Market Structure Analysis

6.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

6.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

6.3. Major Start-ups (Regional Vendor Mapping)



7. Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Platform Market Demand (in Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2020

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Market Background

8.1. Macro-Economic Factors

8.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

8.1.2. Global Internet Penetration Trends

8.1.3. Global ICT Spending Growth

8.1.4. Regulations & Policies

8.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

8.2.1. Historic Growth Rate of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Platform Vendors

8.2.2. Business Impact of COVID-19 on Regional Economy

8.2.3. Increasing Demand for Various POS Financing Solutions

8.2.4. Online Payment Trends

8.3. Value Chain

8.4. Market Dynamics

8.4.1. Drivers

8.4.2. Restraints

8.4.3. Opportunities



9. Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Solution

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis By Solution, 2016 - 2020

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Solution, 2021 - 2031

9.3.1. Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Software

9.3.2. Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) APIs

9.3.3. Services

9.3.3.1. Technology Consulting

9.3.3.2. Integration & Deployment

9.3.3.3. Support Services

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Solution



10. Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Enterprise Size

10.1. Introduction/Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Enterprise Size, 2016 - 2020

10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2021 - 2031

10.3.1. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

10.3.2. Large Enterprises

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Enterprise Size



11. Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Industry

11.1. Introduction/Key Findings

11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Industry, 2016 - 2020

11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Industry, 2021 - 2031

11.3.1. BFSI

11.3.2. Retail & eCommerce

11.3.3. Healthcare

11.3.4. Media & Entertainment

11.3.5. Travel & Tourism

11.3.6. Automotive

11.3.7. Others

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Industry



12. Global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Region

12.1. Introduction/Key Findings

12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2016 - 2020

12.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2021 - 2031

12.3.1. North America

12.3.2. Latin America

12.3.3. Europe

12.3.4. East Asia

12.3.5. South Asia & Pacific

12.3.6. Middle East & Africa

12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

Competition Analysis

Competition Dashboard

Key Strategies & Developments, by Emerging Players/ Startups

Partnerships/ Collaborations & Agreements

Mergers & Acquisitions

Product Innovations

Competition Deep Dive

Klarna Inc. Affirm, Inc. PayPal Holdings, Inc. Afterpay Limited Finflux Fortunesoft Splitit Zip Co Limited Latitude Financial Services Humm Group Openpay i2c Inc. Amount, Inc. APEXX Fintech Limited Four Technologies, Inc.



