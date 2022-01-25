Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers Market increase at a CAGR of 12.8% by 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the non-agriculture smart irrigation controllers industry analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand registered in the market will increase at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021-2031.



Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Value Base year (2020) US$ 258.5 Mn Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Projected year (2031) Value US$ 963.0 Mn CAGR% (2021-2031) 12.8 % Top 5 vendor Market Share ~30%

The report also forecasts that the Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers Market will surpass a valuation of ~US$ 287.6 Mn by the end of 2021. Non-agriculture smart irrigation controllers can be monitored and managed from remote location via devices such as smartphones, computers or via smart assistants deployed in a household. Hence, application of these smart irrigation controllers is increasing in residential sector.

Demand for non-agriculture smart irrigation controllers market is increasing due to cost-effectiveness and minimized water waste. These controllers also offers better long-term landscape health, internet of things (IoT)-based ecosystem for smart irrigation, and smart notifications in case of abnormalities.

Further, better ability and advantages of non-agriculture smart irrigation controller products over traditional controllers are is creating conducive environment for the demand in the market.

These smart irrigation controllers also provide better product design and development, customization service, restructuring of the supply chain for higher efficiency. This is expected to offer incremental growth opportunities for the key players.

Government's initiatives for supporting water conservation is increasing the adoption of smart irrigation systems. Also, factors such as the need for efficient irrigation systems, development of smart cities, and reduced cost of sensors and controllers used in smart irrigation systems are expected to propel the demand for smart irrigation products.

Key Takeaways

By type, the standalone irrigation controllers segment is anticipated to account for the leading share in the global demand for non-agriculture smart irrigation controllers market during the forecast period.

The smart irrigation sprinkler controllers segment is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 15.4% through 2031.

through 2031. By application, the adoption of non-agriculture smart irrigation controllers in industrial segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 13.9% between 2021 & 2031.

between 2021 & 2031. India is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of around 22.0% through 2031.

through 2031. In Japan, sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of ~17.3% over the next ten years.



"Implementation of advanced technologies such as IoT/M2M sensors and remote control technologies in irrigation systems for various applications such as industrial, commercial, and industrial application will create opportunities for non-agriculture smart irrigation controllers market." says FMI analyst.

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis USD Million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, North Africa and South Africa Key Segments Covered Type, Application and Region Key Companies Profiled • The Toro Company



• Hunter Industries



• Scotts Miracle-Gro



• Rain Bird Corporation



• Skydrop, LLC



• Mottech Water Solutions Ltd.



• Holman Industries



• FlyBird Farm Innovations Pvt. Ltd



• Rachio Inc.



• Weathermatic



• HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc.



• Galcon Ltd.



• Banyan Water, Inc.



• Netafim



• Orbit Irrigation Products LLC



• Nelson Irrigation Corporation Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Innovation in Communication Methods to Have a Positive Impact on Market

Connected technologies are becoming an integral part of smart deployments, and manufacturers are increasingly trying to integrate smartphone control functionality into their systems. Most of the smart home-based irrigation controllers are integrating functionalities that can enable them to communicate through smart home systems via voice, using smart assistant devices such as Amazon Alexa.

For instance, in March, 2018, Rain Bird launched Alexa-enabled controllers. Users are able to control their irrigation systems using the voice-activated personal assistant.

There is continuous advancement in communication technologies which is creating potential opportunities for the non-agriculture smart irrigation controller market. It helps growers or residential users to access their irrigation systems remotely.

Advanced wireless sensors offer convenience, mobility, etc. and radio frequency technology in irrigation systems provides connectivity with wireless signal communication systems. These aforementioned factors are expected to provide an impetus to the demand in the market.

