Worldwide Healthcare API Industry to 2027 - Emerging Number of Services Such as Wearable Medical Devices and Remote Patient Monitoring Present Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare API Market Research Report by Deployment Mode, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare API Market size was estimated at USD 263.34 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 287.97 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.71% to reach USD 503.98 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Healthcare API to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Deployment Mode, the market was studied across Cloud-based and On-premise.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, and Patients.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Healthcare API Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Healthcare API Market, including Accenture PLC, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Apple, Inc, Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, Change Healthcare Corp., eClinical Works LLC, eClinicalWorks LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, Google LLC, Greenway Health, LLC, Inovalon, Inc., Lyniate, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Particle Health Inc., Practice Fusion, Inc., Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Redox, Inc, Salesforce.com, Inc., Sansoro Health, Inc., Vonage Holdings Corp., Waystar Health, Wipro, Ltd., and Xealth Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Healthcare API Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Healthcare API Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Healthcare API Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Healthcare API Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Healthcare API Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Healthcare API Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Healthcare API Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising adoption of API integrated electronic health records

5.1.1.2. Increasing investment from companies to develop a standard API

5.1.1.3. Growing demand for telemedicine and digital health solutions globally

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Issues pertinent to loss of data and security breach

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Ongoing government initiatives to shift from conventional method to technologically advanced and IT-enabled solutions

5.1.3.2. Emerging number of services such as wearable medical devices and remote patient monitoring

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Uncertainty of payment from end-users

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Healthcare API Market, by Deployment Mode

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cloud-based

6.3. On-premise



7. Healthcare API Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Healthcare Payers

7.3. Healthcare Providers

7.4. Patients



8. Americas Healthcare API Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Healthcare API Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Healthcare API Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Accenture PLC

12.2. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

12.3. Apple, Inc

12.4. Athenahealth

12.5. Cerner Corporation

12.6. Change Healthcare Corp.

12.7. eClinical Works LLC

12.8. eClinicalWorks LLC

12.9. Epic Systems Corporation

12.10. Google LLC

12.11. Greenway Health, LLC

12.12. Inovalon, Inc.

12.13. Lyniate

12.14. Microsoft Corporation

12.15. Oracle Corporation

12.16. Particle Health Inc.

12.17. Practice Fusion, Inc.

12.18. Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

12.19. Redox, Inc

12.20. Salesforce.com, Inc.

12.21. Sansoro Health, Inc.

12.22. Vonage Holdings Corp.

12.23. Waystar Health

12.24. Wipro, Ltd.

12.25. Xealth Inc.



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mqobtx

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900