The global environmental monitoring market is expected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 14.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2026

Market growth is mainly driven by the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, increasing public awareness about the health implications of environmental pollution, and rising levels of PM2.5 in the air. In addition, increasing government emphasis on compliance to pollution monitoring standards are expected to offer growth opportunities for players in the environmental monitoring market. Natural resource management (NRM) refers to the sustainable utilization of major natural resources, such as land, water, air, minerals, forests, fisheries, and wild flora and fauna.



Most nations' economies rely on natural resources for revenue generation, including material resources such as fossil fuels, metals, non-metallic minerals and biomass, water, and land. Using natural resources sustainably to increase their productivity and reduce the rate of depletion would be a win-win for the environment and economic growth.



Economies can become more resilient by reducing material dependence and adopting circular business models.Lower levels of material inputs cut waste flows and emissions, reduce risk factors affecting human health and well-being, and lower short-term production and consumption costs, as well as long-term societal costs.



Sustainable management of resources in agriculture, forestry, fishing, mining, and quarrying can limit the environmental impacts of these industries and help mitigate climate change and biodiversity loss. However, issues related to high product costs and the limited usage of particulate analyzers in emerging and underdeveloped markets are expected to hinder the growth of the environmental monitoring market during the forecast period.



The Monitors segment accounted for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market, by product type, in 2020

Based on product type, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into monitors and software.The environmental monitors are further divided into indoor monitors, outdoor monitors, and portable monitors.



The monitors segment accounted for 88.6% of the global environmental monitoring market in 2020, while outdoor environmental monitors segment group accounts for 44.1% of environmental monitors market in 2020. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of pollution monitoring strategies across industries.



The Continuous Monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market, by sampling method, in 2020

Based on the sampling method, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into continuous, active, passive, and intermittent monitoring. In 2020, the continuous monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market with a share of 57.11%. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing public emphasis on the development of environment-friendly industries, real-time monitoring of samples, and the rising levels of environmental pollution in major regions across the globe.



The Particulate Detection segment accounted for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market, by component, in 2020

Based on component, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into particulate detection, chemical detection, biological detection, temperature sensing, moisture detection, and noise measurement. The particulate detection is further divided into PM2.5 detection, PM10 detection and other detection, whereas the chemical detection is further segmented into gas detection, volatile organic compound detection, pesticide detection and other chemicals. The particulate detection segment accounted for the largest share of 47.2% of the environmental monitoring market in 2020. This can be attributed to the rising levels of PM2.5 and PM10 in the air, increasing market demand for outdoor and indoor air quality monitors or PM monitors, and rapid rise in air pollution levels due to increasing industrialization and urbanization in the emerging countries.



The Air Pollution Monitoring segment, by application, accounted for the largest share of the global environmental monitoring market in 2020

Based on application, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into air pollution monitoring, water pollution monitoring, soil pollution monitoring, and noise pollution monitoring.The water pollution monitoring segment is further categorized as surface & groundwater monitoring and wastewater monitoring.



The air pollution monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of 54.16% of the environmental monitoring market in 2020. This can be attributed to the rising level of air pollution across key markets (such as the US, Europe, China, India, and the Middle East), growing acceptance and demand for sensor-based air quality monitoring systems, increasing health concerns, and stringent air pollution control legislation by several governments.



On the basis of End Users, Industrial Users segment accounted for the largest share of the global environmental monitoring market, in 2020

Based on end users, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into government agencies & smart city authorities, enterprises, commercial users, residential users, healthcare & pharmaceutical industries, industrial users, and other end users. The industrial users segment dominated the environmental monitoring market, with a share of 27.2%, in 2020. This can be attributed to the growing number of power plants and refineries and urbanization in emerging countries.



The APAC market, by region, to register highest growth rate in the forecast period

The environmental monitoring market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of 50.6% of the environmental monitoring market, followed by Europe with a share of 25.5%. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the increase in government funding for the establishment of environmental monitoring stations, stringent regulations that support the greater adoption of pollution monitoring technologies, and technological advancements in the field of environmental sensors.



Prominent players in the environmental monitoring market include Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer (US), 3M (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (US), and Forbes Marshall (India).



