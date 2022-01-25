Insights on the Lung Cancer Screening Global Market to 2027 - Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Segment Holds Dominant Share

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lung Cancer Screening Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report estimates, Lung Cancer Screening Market is projected to reach US$ 16.7 Billion by 2027, from US$ 15.4 Billion in 2021.



In recent years, lung cancer screening has enabled the detection of lung cancer before symptoms begin. Besides, the main aim of lung cancer screening is to detect lung cancer at its earliest and most treatable stage. Collectively, screening tests involve lab tests that monitor blood and other fluids, genetic tests that study for inherited genetic markers associated with illness, and imaging exams that produce pictures of the inside of the body. In addition, in lung cancer screening, individuals who have a high risk of developing lung cancer but no signs or symptoms of the disease undergo low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scanning of the chest.

Globally, these screening is typically available to the general population. However, an individual's needs for a specific screening test are based on age, gender, and family history. Consequently, the lung cancer screening industry is thriving owing to the surge in the incidence of lung cancer due to the rising smoking population, technological progressions in screening, and expanding government support for the early detection of incidents. Moreover, strategic collaborations and renewed recommendations and guidelines on screening are also likely to surge the market growth in the coming years.

The evolution of the pandemic initially influenced the screening programs globally, particularly in the developed countries, owing to travel constraints and lockdowns imposed by governments. This commenced a decline in the number of people screened for this type of cancer. However, the resumption of services during the latter stages of Q2 and H2 2020 led to an expansion in the number of patients screened. This boost compensated for the decline in patients during H1 2020.



Nonetheless, the market is projected to display actual growth post-COVID-19 due to the escalation in demand for imaging solutions as non-essential operations and consultations were forced to be rescheduled when the general mortality ratio settled down. Further, these increase the need for screening and analytical equipment such as MRI, X-ray machinery, and automated tomography systems. The Global Lung Cancer Screening Industry will grow with a nominal CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2027.



Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Segment Holds Dominant Market Share:

Based on cancer type, the global lung cancer screening industry is segmented into non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer. As per the analysis, the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) segment constitutes the highest market share worldwide throughout the period studied. The dominant market share is driven by the deepening awareness about screening in developed and developing countries coupled with the growing cases of NSCLC across the globe.



For instance, as per the American Cancer Society, overall, about 84% of all lung cancers are non-small cell, and 13% are SCLC, as published in January 2021. Contrarily, the small cell lung cancer segment is also expected to capture a growing market share during the forecast period. Further, the surge in the expanding prevalence consolidated with the mounting initiatives by government and non-profit organizations towards initial screening and diagnosis are anticipated to support the small cell lung cancer segment.



Hospitals & Clinics are the Number One Ranking End-User Alternative:

Based on end-user, the market is classified into Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Research institutes. The increasing inclination of patients towards hospitals for cancer screening, the rising number of hospitals in emerging countries, and the strong network of hospitals in the developed countries create a scenario making the hospitals & clinics ranking number one during the forecast period.



Additionally, the growing awareness among the general society, and the growing number of screening applications in healthcare facilities, are also prone to promote the lung cancer screening market growth in the forecasted years. Moreover, the diagnostic centres' segment is expected to capture a comparatively higher market share associated with the expanding collaborations between healthcare providers & payers with diagnostic facilities to offer screening programs and the rising number of diagnostic centres in developed countries worldwide.

