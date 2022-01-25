Japan Edge AI Market to Generate $40.81 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Japan edge AI market generated $7.79billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $40.81billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 20.03% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Rise in enterprise workload on the cloud platforms, surge in demand for numerous intelligent applications, and trend toward smart wearable devices drive the growth of the Japan edge AI market. However, edge AI solution-related privacy and security concern hinder the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of the 5G network to bring IT and telecom creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 332 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15355

Covid-19 scenario:

The healthcare sector in Japan has seen a significant and positive impact, as leading companies have begun to recognize the potential of edge AI software in the fight against COVID-19.

The edge AI market in Japan witnessed significant growth during COVID-19, owing to surge in demand for industrial automation across the Country.

However, project delays or cancellations and lack of availability of raw material during the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the growth of Japan edge AI market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Japan edge AI market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15355

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Japan edge AI market based on offering and end user.

By offering, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the Japan edge AI market. However, the services segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 24.55% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the manufacturing/robotics segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-fourth of the Japan edge AI industry . However, the smart life segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 24.73% from 2021 to 2030.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15355

Key AI startups analyzed in the report includes Generic Solution, StockMark, Hacarus, Global Walkers, Cinnamon AI, Heroz, SoftBank, Tier IV, Preferred Networks, QuEST Global and others.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter