Wafer Backgrinding Tape Market Expected to Reach $316.9 Million By 2030: Says Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global wafer backgrinding tape market was estimated at $201.6 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $316.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
Rise in demand for ultra-thin wafers, increase in need for wafer fabrication, surge in focus toward wafer surface protection during grinding process, and developments in the semiconductor industry drive the growth of the global wafer backgrinding tape market. On the other hand, surge in cost of wafer manufacturing impedes the growth to some extent. However, rise in investment for wafer fabrication equipment and materials is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.
COVID-19 Scenario:
- The huge supply chain disruptions across the world gave way to a steep decline in the production of electronic components, thereby impacting the global wafer backgrinding tape market negatively, especially during the initial phase.
- Nevertheless, the market is projected to get back on track soon.
The global wafer backgrinding tape market is analyzed across type, wafer size, and region. Based on type, the non-UV segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The UV curable segment, however, would garner the fastest CAGR of 5.80% throughout the forecast period.
Based on wafer size, the 12 inch segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period.
Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.90% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.
The key market players analyzed in the global wafer backgrinding tape market report include Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Denka Company Limited, Lintec of America Inc., AI Technology, Inc., Pantech Tape Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Force-One Applied Materials Inc., AMC Co, Ltd, Minitron Elektron GMBH. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.
