The global medical adhesive tapes market is estimated at USD 8.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2021 and 2026

Silicone is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.Silicone-based medical adhesive tapes can withstand higher temperatures than rubber-and acrylic-based medical adhesive tapes.



Over the past few years, the demand for silicone medical adhesive tapes has increased in the stick-to-skin market of the medical sector.These tapes have lower peel adhesion compared to synthetic rubber and acrylic tapes.



These tapes are widely used for fragile skin, such as infant babies and elderly patients with comorbidities causing the skin to be more delicate. These tapes are also useful for repeat application on the same portion of the skin.



Based on application, the surgery segment to be the largest application of medical adhesive tapes market

Surgery to register the highest market share of medical adhesive tapes market.The high number of surgical procedures conducted across the globe is the major factor driving the market.



This has also enabled the surgical wounds segment to dominate the medical adhesive tapes market by the application.Surgeries involve incisions and amputations and thus are a major cause of wounds.



Most pre-or post-surgery cases require the placement of catheters and infusions in patients. As medical adhesive tapes are used to secure wound dressings and infusion lines and treat wounds, their demand is expected to increase with the growth in the volume of surgeries performed across the globe.



The medical adhesive tapes market in North America accounted for the largest share of medical adhesive tapes market during the forecast period.

North America is a strong market for medical adhesive tapes.Globally, the region has been dominating the market in terms of demand and product innovation.



The technological advancements drive the market for medical adhesive tapes in North America in the manufacturing and application sectors.The US accounted for the largest market share in terms of value and volume.



Canada and Mexico also contributed significantly to the market.Technological advancements in the manufacturing sector have driven the market in this region.



Several factors have contributed to the rise of North America as one of the leading regions for medical adhesive tapes. These factors include the aging population, increased awareness about the benefits of non-invasive surgery procedures, and technological advancements in the healthcare industry that have propelled the growth of the medical adhesive tapes market in this region.

The medical adhesive tapes market comprises major solution providers, such as 3M company (US), Medtronic PLC (US), Medline Industries (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Smith & Nephew plc (United Kingdom), Nichiban (Japan), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan) and Scapa Group PLC (United Kingdom).



