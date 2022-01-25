Majority of U.S. cities finances worsened during beginning of COVID-19 pandemic

Chicago, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2022 Financial State of the Cities (FSOC) surveys the fiscal health of the 75 largest municipalities in the United States. This report has been released today by Truth in Accounting (TIA), a think tank that analyzes government financial reporting. TIA analysts make their calculations using data from the fiscal year 2020 audited Annual Comprehensive Financial Reports on file in city halls across the country, which are not analyzed on this scale by any other organization. The fiscal year 2020 audited financial reports present the cities' financial data during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite receiving federal assistance from the CARES Act and other COVID-19 related grants, the majority of cities' finances worsened. Total debt among the 75 largest U.S. cities amounted to $357 billion at the end of the fiscal year 2020, which was $23.5 billion worse than the last fiscal year.

The 2022 FSOC report found that 61 cities did not have enough money to pay their bills. These 61 cities went into the COVID-19 pandemic in poor fiscal health, and they will probably come out of the crisis worse. The uncertainty surrounding this crisis makes it impossible to determine how much will be needed to maintain government services and benefits.

Each city has some form of a balanced budget requirement. This means that to balance the budget, elected officials should include the true costs of the government in their budget calculations. However, these financial reports show that they did not do this, and have pushed costs onto future taxpayers.

There is some good news as the report found that 14 of the largest cities had more than enough money to pay their bills, a key indicator of long-term financial health. Washington, DC had the best city finances in the U.S. with a $1.3 billion surplus. If you were to divide that figure by the number of DC taxpayers, hypothetically each taxpayer's share is $4,800.

Not every city in the United States is so lucky. Many larger and older cities owe billions of dollars to unfunded retirement plans for public sector employees. New York City claimed the prize for worst municipal finances in the United States for the sixth year in a row. Every taxpayer in the Big Apple would have to pay $71,400 in order for the city to pay off all its bills. Chicago (second-worst in the nation) would need each taxpayer to pay $43,100. The average taxpayer burden across all 75 cities in the report works out to $7,731.

"The bottom line is that the majority of cities went into the pandemic in poor fiscal health and they will most likely come out of it even worse," says Sheila Weinberg, founder and CEO of Truth in Accounting.

The full Financial State of the Cities report can be found online here. The full 75 city ranking is also included below:

Full Ranking Alphabetical

1. Washington, D.C. Taxpayer Surplus: $4,800



2. Irvine, CA Taxpayer Surplus: $4,700



3. Lincoln, NE Taxpayer Surplus: $3,100



4. Plano, TX Taxpayer Surplus: $2,700



5. Aurora, CO Taxpayer Surplus: $2,600



6. Tampa, FL Taxpayer Surplus: $2,300



7. Raleigh, NC Taxpayer Surplus: $2,200



8. Fresno, CA Taxpayer Surplus: $1,300



9. Charlotte, NC Taxpayer Surplus: $1,100



10. Wichita, KS Taxpayer Surplus: $900



11. Corpus Christi, TX Taxpayer Surplus: $800



12. Colorado Springs, CO Taxpayer Surplus: $300



13. Long Beach, CA Taxpayer Surplus: $100



14. Cleveland, OH Taxpayer Surplus: $29



15. Oklahoma City, OK Taxpayer Burden: $46



16. Stockton, CA Taxpayer Burden: $300



17. Tulsa, OK Taxpayer Burden: $300



18. Arlington, TX Taxpayer Burden: $700



19. Orlando, FL Taxpayer Burden: $900



20. Minneapolis, MN Taxpayer Burden: $1,100



21. Chula Vista, CA Taxpayer Burden: $1,200



22. Bakersfield, CA Taxpayer Burden: $1,200



23. Columbus, OH Taxpayer Burden: $1,200



24. Fort Wayne, IN Taxpayer Burden: $1,300



25. Toledo, OH Taxpayer Burden: $1,400



26. Greensboro, NC Taxpayer Burden: $1,500



27. Las Vegas, NV Taxpayer Burden: $1,600



28. Henderson, NV Taxpayer Burden: $2,300



29. Riverside, CA Taxpayer Burden: $2,300



30. Seattle, WA Taxpayer Burden: $2,800



31. Louisville, KY Taxpayer Burden: $3,000



32. San Antonio, TX Taxpayer Burden: $3,100



33. Saint Paul, MN Taxpayer Burden: $3,100



34. Virginia Beach, VA Taxpayer Burden: $3,400



35. Indianapolis, IN Taxpayer Burden: $3,500



36. Sacramento, CA Taxpayer Burden: $4,300



37. Denver, CO Taxpayer Burden: $4,700



38. Atlanta, GA Taxpayer Burden: $4,800



39. Memphis, TN Taxpayer Burden: $4,800



40. El Paso, TX Taxpayer Burden: $4,900



41. Santa Ana, CA Taxpayer Burden: $5,300



42. Mesa, AZ Taxpayer Burden: $6,200



43. Anchorage, AK Taxpayer Burden: $6,200



44. Los Angeles, CA Taxpayer Burden: $6,400



45. San Diego, CA Taxpayer Burden: $6,400



46. Albuquerque, NM Taxpayer Burden: $6,400



47. Phoenix, AZ Taxpayer Burden: $6,500



48. Anaheim, CA Taxpayer Burden: $6,600



49. Detroit, MI Taxpayer Burden: $7,600



50. Omaha, NE Taxpayer Burden: $7,700



51. Tucson, AZ Taxpayer Burden: $8,300



52. Fort Worth, TX Taxpayer Burden: $9,300



53. San Jose, CA Taxpayer Burden: $10,200



54. Jacksonville, FL Taxpayer Burden: $10,200



55. Austin, TX Taxpayer Burden: $10,300



56. Lexington, KY Taxpayer Burden: $10,500



57. Boston, MA Taxpayer Burden: $10,600



58. Dallas, TX Taxpayer Burden: $12,700



59. Kansas City, MO Taxpayer Burden: $12,800



60. Houston, TX Taxpayer Burden: $13,200



61. Miami, FL Taxpayer Burden: $13,800



62. Pittsburgh, PA Taxpayer Burden: $14,900



63. Milwaukee, WI Taxpayer Burden: $15,000



64. Oakland, CA Taxpayer Burden: $17,200



65. St. Louis, MO Taxpayer Burden: $17,500



66. Cincinnati, OH Taxpayer Burden: $18,200



67. San Francisco, CA Taxpayer Burden: $19,000



68. Nashville, TN Taxpayer Burden: $19,800



69. New Orleans, LA Taxpayer Burden: $19,900



70. Baltimore, MD Taxpayer Burden: $21,300



71. Portland, OR Taxpayer Burden: $24,900



72. Philadelphia, PA Taxpayer Burden: $25,900



73. Honolulu, HI Taxpayer Burden: $31,700



74. Chicago, IL Taxpayer Burden: $43,100



75. New York City, NY Taxpayer Burden: $71,400

The Financial State of the Cities report is an in-depth study of the financial condition in America's largest cities. Data for this report was derived from cities' 2020 annual comprehensive financial reports. As of January 15, 2022, New Orleans, LA had not released their 2020 annual financial reports. Therefore, we were forced to use fiscal year 2019 information for this city.

Founded in 2002, Truth in Accounting is dedicated to educating and empowering citizens with understandable, reliable, and transparent government financial information. Sheila Weinberg is a Certified Public Accountant with more than 40 years of experience in the field.

Hannah Dusharm Truth in Accounting 3125895100 hdusharm@truthinaccounting.org