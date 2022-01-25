ExlService Holdings, Inc. schedules fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings conference call

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. ("EXL") EXLS, a global analytics and digital solutions company, will announce financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2021 ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, February 24, 2022 before the market opens, and will hold a conference call that morning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company's operating and financial results.
The conference call will be available live via the internet by accessing the investor relations section of EXL's website at http://ir.exlservice.com/ where the accompanying investor-friendly spreadsheet of historical operating and financial data can also be accessed. Please go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
To listen to the conference call via phone, please dial 1-(877) 303-6384 for US participants or 1-(224) 357-2191 for international participants and an operator will assist you. For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the EXL website (www.exlservice.com).
About ExlService Holdings, Inc.
EXL EXLS is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 34,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. To learn more, visit www.exlservice.com.
Contact:
Steven N. Barlow
Vice President, Investor Relations
(917)596-7684
ir@exlservice.com
