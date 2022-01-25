Armada Hoffler Properties Announces High-Quality Roster of New Tenants at Town Center of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. AHH (the "Company") announced a compelling mix of new retail tenants coming to its flagship public-private partnership, Town Center of Virginia Beach. The newly announced tenants include:
- Legal Sea Foods
- Bath & Body Works
- Nando's Chicken
- Madewell
- Cinnaholic Bakery
Today, the Company's mixed-use center, Town Center of Virginia Beach, features a roster of renowned brands including a mix of national and regional names, such as the most recent additions:
- Nike
- Three-Notch'd Brewing
- Dry Bar
- Benny's Pizza
These additional tenants bring the property's 545,000 square feet of retail space to 97% leased.
"We are pleased to welcome these exciting new tenants to Town Center of Virginia Beach," said Louis Haddad, President & CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties. "Championing the greater Hampton Roads region to a new generation of retailers, leveraging the area's coastal appeal and thriving business community, has always been important to us. We continue to prove that mixed-use developments, which constitute a large portion of our portfolio, have shown sustained growth coming out of the last several recessions, and tenants recognize this advantage."
Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Virginia Beach for more than two decades, Armada Hoffler Properties has a proven track record of attracting a diversified group of retailers and corporate users that directly address the needs of locals and visitors alike. The proof of Armada Hoffler Properties' efforts can be seen in the success it has had in attracting brands that previously had not invested in Virginia Beach or in the Hampton Roads region, thereby contributing to the evolving business landscape in the region.
About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. AHH is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.
