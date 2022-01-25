Bell Buckle Holdings Confirms Removal of Caveat Emptor Designation and Provides Corporate Updates

Naples, FL, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bell Buckle Holdings Inc. BLLB ("The Company") is pleased to announce that the Caveat Emptor Designation has been removed and the Company is now fully "Pink Current" Alternate Reporting. The Company will continue working with the OTC Markets to adhere to all the Best Practices and Disclosure Guidelines for OTCIQ.

"Yesterday was a testament to our shareholders patience and the Company's hard work over the last year" stated Kim Halvorson, Bell Buckle's CEO. "Our shareholders have been very supportive and patient. Now that the OTC Markets has removed the Caveat Emptor designation, the Company is able to move into 2022 with a fresh perspective and stable future, further commented Kim Halvorson."

"The Company has achieved a great milestone. We now have the green light to move forward to build a solid future for the Company and its shareholders. The Company holds fully "Pink Current Status" after months of quietly working with thought the OTC Markets requests and follow-up items. We are very pleased with the outcome for our shareholders."

"Bell Buckle Holdings Inc. is confident this should bring closure to the past and reassure the public and shareholders that all those associated with the Company going forward are dedicated only to building an entity that legally and ethically rebuilds shareholder trust" concluded Kim Halvorson, CEO of Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

For more information, press only: