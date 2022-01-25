ESE Signs Agreement With Skinwallet To Enter Metaverse With Gaming and Esports Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE" or the "Company") ESE ENTEF is pleased to announce that it has signed a framework agreement with Skinwallet S.A. ("Skinwallet") to develop technological and marketing solutions connected to Skinwallet's gaming, esports, blockchain, NFT and related services and events.



Skinwallet is a technology company that focuses on blockchain, NFT and metaverse solutions. One of Skinwallet's flagship projects is Cyber Warriors Army, a collection of 8000 unique PFP (profile picture) NFT tokens illustrating Cyber Warriors – masters of esports battles in the CyberVersum ecosystem, an esports-focused metaverse developed by Skinwallet. Skinwallet aims to make CyberVersum a place for engagement among different esports brands on a Web3 platform, and for the creation of new NFT collections.

As a part of cooperation, ESE will offer its clients brand awareness campaigns in the metaverse. Creation and organization of customized virtual sports competitions and market stalls for lifestyle and FMCG brands in order to grow Skinwallet's innovative products and services.

The partnership with Skinwallet will allow ESE to participate – by providing technological, marketing, user engagement, and similar services – in the bourgeoning space of creating and trading digital assets in the most popular video games. As a part of this partnership, ESE will not be creating or selling any NFTs or other digital assets itself.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO at ESE, said: "The growth opportunities in the metaverse and Web3 are unprecedented. We are thrilled to partner with a proven operator in this sector and to scale alongside one another. ESE is perfectly positioned to assist Skinwallet in their global expansion in the metaverse."

Kornel Szwaja, CEO at Skinwallet, commented: "Along with the growing interest and very dynamic development of the metaverse, we see that both esport and gaming in the newly emerging world built around Web3 is a very large area that awaits development, an area in which, as Skinwallet, we see great potential for further development. Therefore, we are very proud to announce our cooperation with ESE. ESE as a global player with an established position in the world of gaming and esports marketing and with proven assets is a natural partner for us. I believe that by complementing each other's competencies, we will succeed in this newly emerging market."

About Skinwallet

Skinwallet is a technology company that specializes in advanced internet applications. Skinwallet owns platform for trading assets in video games in two models: instant and marketplace. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is its main market, but its platform processes trades of assets connected to Dota 2 and Team Fortress 2 as well. Since 2021 Skinwallet is present in the NFT space with its project Cyber Warriors Army that aims to merge esports, metaverse and Web3. Skinwallet S.A. is publicly listed on NewConnect floor of the Warsaw Stock Market | https://www.skinwallet.com

Finder's Fee

The Company also announces that, in connection with its proposed acquisition (the "Transaction") of 9327-7358 Quebec Inc. DBA GameAddik, it has entered into a finder's fee agreement (the "Agreement") with ZDK Holdings Ltd., a company controlled by Zachary Dolesky, for its role in introducing the parties and for M&A advisory in connection with the Transaction. The proposed consideration under the Agreement is $240,600 and 368,858 common shares of the Company, provided such amounts may be clawed back by the Company as needed to ensure compliance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.1 Loans, Loan Bonuses and Finder's Fees. For further information respecting the Transaction, please see the Company's news release dated December 1, 2021.

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company's organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

