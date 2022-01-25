Global Embedded Antenna Systems Market (2021 to 2027) - Development of 5G Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Embedded Antenna Systems Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Antenna Type (Chip, Patch, PCB Trace, FPC), Connectivity (Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, GNSS/GPS, Cellular, LPWAN, UWB), End-user, and Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global embedded antenna systems market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2027; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.
The key factors driving the growth of the embedded antenna systems market include increasing adoption of embedded antenna in Internet of Things devices, increasing demand for low-power wide area (LPWA) networks in IoT applications, and others.
Chip antenna segment to account for the largest share of embedded antenna systems market during the forecast period
On the basis of antenna type, the embedded antenna systems market has been segmented into PCB trace antenna, chip antenna, patch antenna, FPC antenna and others. The chip antenna segment of the embedded antenna systems market is projected to hold the largest market share than all other antenna types owing to the heavy consumption of chip antennas by consumer electronics manufacturers globally.
Consumer Electronics to account for the largest share of embedded antenna systems market during the forecast period
Based on end user, the embedded antenna systems market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, industrial, communication (datacom & telecom), healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others. The consumer electronics segment holds the largest share of the embedded antenna systems market from 2021 to 2027, as these antennas are used extensively in smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, wearables, gaming consoles, and other peripheral devices for wireless applications such Bluetooth, WLAN, Wi-Fi, GPS, and others.
APAC to account for the largest share of embedded antenna systems market during the forecast period
Among all regions, APAC held the largest market share in 2020. The market in APAC is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the concentration of consumer electronics manufacturers in the region. The growing penetration of smartphones and smart home devices in the developing countries in APAC is expected to spur the demand for embedded antennas in the region. Government investments in urban planning and smart city development in China and India are expected to provide new growth opportunities for IoT devices during the forecast period; this, in turn, is expected to drive the adoption of embedded antennas in cellular and LPWAN connectivity devices.
The novel coronavirus has affected the global economy to a large extent. The economies in APAC, including Japan, China, South Korea, India, and Australia, have a significant contribution toward the global economy as they are home to various manufacturing and assembly plants in the world. China, which is known as the manufacturing hub of the world, faced a serious economic crisis owing to the spread of the virus and brought all economic activities to a standstill for weeks. The other countries, such as India, Australia, South Korea, and Japan, have also witnessed a downfall in the economic activities across various sectors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Major Opportunities in Embedded Antenna Systems Market
4.2 Embedded Antenna Systems Market, by Antenna Type
4.3 Embedded Antenna Systems Market in APAC, by Antenna Type and Country
4.4 Embedded Antenna Systems Market, by Country
4.5 Embedded Antenna Systems Market, by End-user
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics for Embedded Antenna Systems Market
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Embedded Antennas in IoT Devices
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) in IoT Applications
5.2.1.3 Growing Trend of Miniaturization in Consumer Electronics
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Uniform Frequency Range for Wireless Applications
5.2.2.2 Growing Popularity of Virtual Antenna Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Development of 5G
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 US-China Trade War
5.2.4.2 Need for Reduction of Stock-Keeping Units (SKUs)
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Tariffs and Regulatory Landscape
5.4.1 Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
5.4.2 IEEE-SA
5.4.3 International Telecommunication Union (ITU)
5.4.4 International Organization for Standardization (ISO)/International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Joint Technical Committee (JTC) 1
5.4.5 ISO/IEC JTC1/SC 31/SWG 5
5.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.5.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.5.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.5.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.5.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.6 Ecosystem Analysis
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Antenna Optimization for Low-Power Connectivity
5.7.2 Miniaturization of Devices
5.8 Case Studies
5.8.1 End-Device Certified LPWA and Bluetooth 5 Modem from Laird Connectivity Enables Rapid Deployment of IoT Edge Applications
5.8.2 Antennas to Go - Ayantra Selects Taoglas' PA.25 and GP.25A
5.8.3 Building and Integrating LTE Antenna in Tiny 4G Gateway
5.9 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers
5.10 Patents Analysis
5.11 Average Selling Price (ASP) Trends
5.12 Trade Analysis
6 Embedded Antenna Systems Market, by Antenna Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 PCB Trace Antenna
6.2.1 PCB Antennas are Most Cost-Effective Compared with Other Embedded Antenna Types
6.3 Chip Antenna
6.3.1 Chip Antennas are Smallest and Discrete Internal Antennas
6.4 Patch Antenna
6.4.1 Patch Antennas are Suitable for Wireless Protocols with Extremely High Frequency
6.5 Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna
6.5.1 FPC Antennas are Expensive Antennas Chosen to Bypass Typical PCB Design Challenges
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Loop Antenna
6.6.2 Dipole Antenna
6.6.3 Helix Antenna
7 Embedded Antenna Systems Market, by Connectivity
7.1 Introduction
7.2 GNSS/GPS
7.2.1 Increasing Use of Smart Devices Equipped with GPS Drives this Segment
7.3 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth
7.3.1 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are Prominent WLAN Connectivity Technologies
7.4 Cellular
7.4.1 Cellular Networks are Ideal for IoT Applications Operating Over Long Distances
7.5 mmWave (5G)
7.5.1 mmWave Frequency Band is Used for High-Speed Wireless Communications
7.6 Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN)
7.6.1 LPWAN is Power-Efficient Network That Simultaneously Allows Massive Number of Connected Devices
7.7 Radiofrequency Identification (RFID)
7.7.1 RFID Tags on Containers and Freight Systems Offers Real-Time Cargo Visibility
7.8 Ultra-Wideband (UWB)
7.8.1 Extremely Low Power Consumption Provides Longer Battery Life to UWB-Powered Devices
7.9 Others
7.9.1 ZigBee
7.9.2 WiMax
7.9.3 Z-Wave
8 Embedded Antenna Systems Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Consumer Electronics
8.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Smart Devices is Driving Growth of Embedded Antenna Systems Market
8.3 Automotive & Transportation
8.3.1 IoT is Accelerating Modernization in Automotive and Transportation Industry
8.4 Industrial
8.4.1 WLAN is Commonly Used in Industries for Wireless Networking
8.5 Communication (Datacom & Telecom)
8.5.1 Wireless Communication Technologies Offer Cost-Effective and Affordable Connectivity
8.6 Healthcare
8.6.1 Increasing Trend of Remote Health Monitoring is Supporting Market Growth
8.7 Aerospace & Defense
8.7.1 Wireless Technologies Offers Opportunities to Airlines for Improvement of Baggage Handling and Equipment Monitoring Process
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
8.8.2 Energy
8.8.3 Agriculture
8.8.4 Retail
9 Geographic Analysis
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.1.1 Introduction
10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
10.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Players in Embedded Antenna Systems Market
10.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Players
10.4 Market Share Analysis of Key Players in Embedded Antenna Systems Market in 2020
10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2020
10.5.1 Star
10.5.2 Emerging Leader
10.5.3 Pervasive
10.5.4 Participant
10.6 Embedded Antenna System Market: Company Footprint
10.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 2020
10.7.1 Progressive Company
10.7.2 Responsive Company
10.7.3 Dynamic Company
10.7.4 Starting Block
10.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends
10.8.1 New Product Launches/Developments
10.8.2 Deals
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Key Players
11.2.1 Yageo Corporation
11.2.2 Molex, LLC
11.2.3 TE Connectivity Ltd.
11.2.4 Kyocera AVX Components Corporation
11.2.5 Taoglas
11.2.6 Airgain, Inc.
11.2.7 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
11.2.8 Antenova Ltd.
11.2.9 Walsin Technology Corporation
11.2.10 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
11.3 Other Players
11.3.1 Abracon
11.3.2 PCTEL, Inc.
11.3.3 INPAQ Technology Co. Ltd.
11.3.4 Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.
11.3.5 Johanson Technology, Inc.
11.3.6 Lynwave Technology Ltd.
11.3.7 Ignion
11.3.8 Suntsu Electronics, Inc.
11.3.9 Maxtena, Inc.
11.3.10 Unictron Technologies Corporation
11.3.11 HL Global, Inc.
11.3.12 Fractus SA
11.3.13 Coreiot Technologies Ltd.
11.3.14 Partron Co. Ltd.
11.3.15 Linx Technologies
12 Appendix
