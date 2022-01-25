Outlook on the Smart Label Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Avery Dennison, Graphic Label and Scanbuy Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Label Market 2020-2030 by Component, Product Form, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart label market will reach $27.39 billion by 2030, growing by 13.8% annually over 2020-2030 considering the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The market is driven by the technological advancement, rising disposable household income, feasible real-time tracking of merchandise, and increasing demand for more security and anti-theft label.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart label market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart label market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Form, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Batteries

Transceivers

Microprocessors

Memories

Other Components

By Product Form, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Paper & Paperboard

Foam Plastics

Plastics and Others

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

RFID

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS)

Sensing Label

NFC

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL)

Other Technologies

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Electronics and IT Asset

Equipment

Retail & Inventory Tracking

Pallet

Perishable Goods

Other Applications

Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Retail Industry

Logistics and Transportation

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing Industry

Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

Automotive

Aerospace

Data Centers and Libraries

Other Industries

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Technology, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 Batteries

3.3 Transceivers

3.4 Microprocessors

3.5 Memories

3.6 Other Components



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Form

4.1 Market Overview by Product Form

4.2 Paper & Paperboard

4.3 Foam Plastics

4.4 Plastics and Others



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

5.1 Market Overview by Technology

5.2 Rfid

5.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (Eas)

5.4 Sensing Label

5.5 Nfc

5.6 Electronic Shelf Label (Esl)

5.7 Other Technologies



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 Electronics and It Asset

6.3 Equipment

6.4 Retail & Inventory Tracking

6.5 Pallet

6.6 Perishable Goods

6.7 Other Applications



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical

7.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

7.2 Retail Industry

7.3 Logistics and Transportation

7.4 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

7.5 Manufacturing Industry

7.6 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (Fmcg)

7.7 Automotive

7.8 Aerospace

7.9 Data Centers and Libraries

7.10 Other Industries



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

Avery Dennison Corporation

Ccl Industries Inc.

Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

Displaydata Ltd.

Graphic Label, Inc.

Intermec Inc. (Honeywell International Inc.)

Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Muehlbauer Holding AG & Co.

Sato Holdings Corp.

Scanbuy Inc.

Smartrac N.V.

Thin Film Electronics Asa

William Frick & Company

Zebra Technologies Corporation

