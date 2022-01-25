New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221934/?utm_source=GNW
The global passive fire protection market is expected to grow from $3.99 billion in 2021 to $4.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.
The passive fire protection market consists of sales of passive fire protection products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are integrated into the building structure for stability, as well as into the walls and floors to divide the building into manageable risk compartments. Passive fire prevention is a part of any fire safety system that prevents a fire from spreading by protecting firefighters and allowing inhabitants to flee.
The main types of products in passive fire protection are cementitious materials, intumescent coating, fireproofing cladding, and others.Cementitious materials have properties of cement, and are used to protect steel elements within a building's construction.
The different applications include structural, compartmentation, opening protection, firestopping material and is used by various sectors such as oil and gas, construction, industrial, warehousing, and others.
North America was the largest region in the passive fire protection market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the passive fire protection market.Major companies operating in the passive fire protection sector are focused on developing technological solutions for passive fire protection to strengthen their position.
For instance, in November 2020, Honeywell, a US-based company that mainly operates in building technologies launched new suite of Connected Life Safety Services (CLSS), a cloud platform for fire safety systems. The platform is intended to help fire professionals avoid downtime, demonstrate compliance, and shorten the time it takes to design, install, commission, inspect, maintain, and report life safety equipment.
The growing construction sector is driving the growth of the passive fire protection market.Construction is a sector that deals with the building, maintenance, and repair of structures and buildings, as well as the construction of roadways and service facilities.
Fireproof materials are used in the construction sector for fire safety in the building as they are non-combustible with low thermal conductivity and take a long time for the fire to affect the structures, and also protects the spread of fire.For instance, according to Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford report, the worldwide construction sector is projected to reach $8 trillion by 2030.
Therefore, the growing construction sector is expected to propel the growth of the passive fire protection market in the coming years.
In September 2020, Etex Group, a Belgium-based gypsum products company acquired FSi Limited for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition Etex Group will be able to offer a broader range of solutions to current and new customers in the UK and overseas, and will improve its position in passive fire prevention.
FSi Limited is a UK-based manufacturer of passive fire protection systems.
The countries covered in the passive fire protection market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.
