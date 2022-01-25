Worldwide Professional Acne Medication Industry to 2030 - Rising Teenage Population is Driving Growth

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Professional Acne Medication Market by Distribution Channel, by Acne Type, Therapeutic Class, by Formulation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Professional Acne Medication Market size was valued at USD 2.80 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022-2030.

Acne is one of the most common skin conditions caused due to dead skin cells, oil excreted from the skin, and clogged hair follicles. It is characterized by whiteheads, blackheads, pimples, and cysts. It affects millions of youngsters across the world. Also, body parts that are mostly affected by acne are face, shoulders, and upper part of the chest and back. Acne treatment is carried out largely by drying out the skin, making it a less inviting place for acne-causing and acne-promoting microbes to flourish. It is done either by medication or therapeutically.

Market Dynamics and Trends

The demand for professional acne medication is increasing due to increase in prevalence of acne diseases. Also, factors such as, rising teenage population, unhealthy urban lifestyle, and changes in hormone levels are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, desire to have beautiful and aesthetic look, especially in youth is contributing towards the growth of the market. In addition, rising levels of pollution is another factor that is resulting into skin problems and in turn accelerating the demand for acne treatments in the market.



However, presence of alternative treatments and side-effects such as skin irritation, dry skin, and skin redness due to the utilization of acne medications are the factors restraining the growth of market during the forecast period. On the other hand, high market potential in untapped emerging economies and development of effective medications with lesser side effects are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The professional acne market has been segmented based on distribution channel, acne type, therapeutic class, formulation, and geography. Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into med spa, aestheticians, dermatologist, and other professional channels. Based on acne type, the market is bifurcated into non-inflammatory acne and inflammatory acne. Based on therapeutic class, the market is divided into retinoids, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and others. The retinoids segment is further classified into topical retinoid & combination retinoid, and oral retinoid (isoretinion). The antibiotics segment is further classified into topical antibiotic & combination antibiotics, and oral antibiotics. Based on formulation, the market is divided into topical medications and oral medications. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the aforesaid segments includes regions comprising of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Geographical Analysis

North America region holds the lion share of professional acne medication market and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as surge in use of skin care products and rising prevalence of this condition in this region. Also, increasing awareness on new drugs as well as presence of many more drugs in the pipeline of pharma companies, such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., and Bausch Health Companies Inc. are expected to boost the demand for such products in the coming years.



Asia Pacific, on the other hand is expected to show a steady rise in the professional acne medication market due to high demand for acne therapeutics, and surge in healthcare expenditure as well as growth in awareness related to new developed therapeutics that can replace conventional acne treatment in this region. Furthermore, presence of major players such as The Derma Co., Skin Kraft, Soul Tree, and Plum Goodness boost the market growth in this region.



Competitive Landscape

The market comprises of various players such as are Almirall SA., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK), Galderma S.A., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. These manufacturers are actively indulging in R&D initiatives, product & technology innovations, and industrial collaborations to enhance their product and increase their growth and geographical reach.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Professional Acne Medication Market - Executive Summary



3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Market Dynamics



4. Covid-19 Analysis

4.1. Impact on Market Size

4.2. End-user Trends & Preferences, and Budget & Economic Impact

4.3. Key Player Strategies to Tackle Covid-19's Influence on Market



5. Market Share Analysis

5.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Acne Medication Providers, 2020



6. Total Number of Medical Spas by Country



7. Global Professional Acne Medication Market, by Distribution Channels

7.1. Overview

7.2. Med Spa

7.3. Estheticians

7.4. Dermatologist

7.5. Other Professional Channels



8. Global Professional Acne Medication Market, by Acne Type

8.1. Overview

8.2. Inflammatory Acne

8.3. Non-Inflammatory Acne



9. Global Professional Acne Medication Market, by Therapeutic Class

9.1. Overview

9.2. Retinoids

9.3. Antibiotics

9.4. Salicylic Acid

9.5. Benzoyl Peroxide

9.6. Others



10. Global Professional Acne Medication Market, by Formulation

10.1. Overview

10.2. Topical Medications

10.3. Oral Medications



11. Global Professional Acne Medication Market, by Region

11.1. Overview

11.2. North America

11.3. Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.5. Rest of World



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Almirall S.A.

12.2. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

12.3. Johnson & Johnson

12.4. GlaxoSmithKline plc

12.5. Galderma

12.6. Mayne Pharma Group Limited

12.7. Viatris Inc.

12.8. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

12.9. Pfizer Inc.

12.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



