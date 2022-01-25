The global Push-to-Talk market size to grow from USD 29.2 billion in 2021 to USD 45.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1 %

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Push to Talk Market by Component, Network type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05839382/?utm_source=GNW

These devices increasingly replace existing smartphones and devices, such as barcode scanners, cameras, and walkie-talkies.

In a short time, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected markets and customer behaviors and substantially impacted economies and societies.Healthcare, telecommunication, media and entertainment, utilities, and government verticals function day and night to stabilize conditions and facilitate prerequisite services to every individual.



The telecom sector, in particular, is playing a vital role across the globe to support the digital infrastructure of countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Fujitsu's Global Digital Transformation Survey, offline organizations were damaged more, while online organizations witnessed growth in online demand and an increase in revenue. 69% of the business leaders from online organizations have indicated that they witnessed an increase in their business revenue in 2020. In contrast, 53% of offline organizations saw a drop in revenues.



The support and maintenance Service segment to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Support and maintenance services are generally subscription-based services through which customers receive access to updates and technical support for the products they license from a company.These are usually bundled with software offerings under software vendors' yearly or multi-year support and maintenance contracts.



Maintenance services further include a regular check of the networks, eliminating errors, performing network optimizations, repairing equipment, and providing regular software updates that optimize overall performance. These service providers also offer personalized training and education programs to mitigate gaps and ensure the correct implementation of PTT solutions.



Public safety vertical to account for larger market size during the forecast period

Public safety is one of the most important responsibilities of any government; it involves protecting individuals from crimes and natural disasters.An effective public safety mechanism involves disaster management and coordination between organizations, such as law enforcement and border control, firefighters, emergency medical services.



The PTT solution addresses all the needs of first responders. With the availability of PoC solutions, public safety organizations can extend their standard LMR network coverage without adding LMR infrastructure.



Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is an emerging Push-to-Talk market.It is home to many developing economies and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Its growth is attributed to its advancement in IT infrastructure and rising collaboration between distributors and key players.There has been a huge shift toward higher-speed mobile technologies in APAC over the last few years.



Asian markets are leading the development of 5G mobile technologies.For scaling up the innovative mobile services in the region, the mobile operators in the region are collaborating with tech startups.



APAC consists of countries like China and Japan, leading in the PTT market.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Push-to-Talk market.

• By Company: Tier I: 25%, Tier II: 40%, and Tier III: 35%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, Directors: 25%, Managers: 20%, and others*: 20%

• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 35%, APAC: 35%, ROW*: 25%

The report includes the study of key players offering Push-to-Talk solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global Push-to-Talk market.



The major vendors in the global Push-to-Talk market include AT&T (US), Verizon Wireless (US), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), T-Mobile (US), Qualcomm Incorporated (US), Bell Canada (Canada), Iridium Satellite LLC (US), Tait Communications (New Zealand), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia), Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (China), Simoco Wireless Solutions Limited (England), GroupTalk (Sweden), Orion Labs, Inc. (US), Zello Inc (US), Yiip, Inc. VoiceLayer (US), VoxerNet LLC (US), International Push to Talk Ltd (iPTT) (England), Enterprise Secure Chat (ESChat) (US), AINA Wireless (US), S.L. (Azetti Networks) (Spain), ServiceMax, Inc. (US), PeakPTT (US), RugGear (China), and TeamConnect (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the Push-to-Talk market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Push-to-Talk market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05839382/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________