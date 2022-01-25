Global $34.8 Billion Vapor Products Market to 2026

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vapor Products Market - Analysis By Product Type (E-Vape, Heat-not-Burn, Others), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vapor Product Market was valued at USD 34.80 billion in the year 2020.

In order to help smokers quit cigarettes, a variety of nicotine replacement products have come to the market including nicotine patches, gum, inhaler, lozenges and nasal spray. A recent trend is the vaping device, which is being recognized as an alternative to conventional cigarettes.

Factors such as awareness about harmful effects of conventional cigarettes, reduced tar, and carbon monoxide inhalation through electronic cigarette, growing disposable income and rise in technological developments by vaping manufacturers is driving the growth of the market.

The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 has impacted the growth of vapor product market. The outbreak of novel virus caused an adverse disruption on the overall economy through halted production and logistics activities, affecting the demand and supply of vape products, globally.

The shortage has also resulted in numerous incidents of black marketing for these products in European and North American countries. In order to meet the rising demand for vape products, multiple vendors adopted unique marketing strategies and offering their products via online platforms to boost product sales.

As more consumers become aware of the hazardous effects of tobacco smoking, they are introduced to new and safer smoking devices, thereby increasing the demand for these products. Based on Product, the market is segmented into E-vapes, Heat-not-Burn and Others. E-vapes segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment.

These devices are highly customizable and includes variety of flavours that allow users to adjust the vapour output according to their preference. Moreover, growing disposable income and rise in technological developments is driving the market for Heat-not-burn products.

Key players operating in global vapor market include Smoore International Holdings, Imperial Brands Plc, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco Inc. etc.

To gain a significant share in the market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. The leading players are initiating to produce various e-liquid flavours in the market to cater to the evolving preferences of customers, thereby propelling market growth.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, the companies analysed in the report include Smoore International Holdings Limited, Imperial Brands, Plc., British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco, Inc., Turning Point Brands, FirstUnion, Shenzhen IPV Vaping Technology Co., Ltd, JoyeTech, Juul Labs, NJOY.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Vapor Products Market: Product Overview



4. Global Vapor Products Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Vapor Products Market

4.3 Global Vapor Products Market



5. Global Vapor Products Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)

5.1 Global Vapor Products Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Vapor Products Market: By Product Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By E-Vape- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Heat-not-Burn- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Vapor Products Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel (Value)

6.1 Global Vapor Products Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel (Value)

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Vapor Products Market: By Distribution Channel Type (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Retail- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By E-Commerce- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Vapor Product Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Vapor Products Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



8. Americas Vapor Product Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 North America Vapor Products Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.2 North America Vapor Products Market: Prominent Companies

8.3 North America Vapor Products Market: Segmental Analysis

8.4 Market Segmentation by Product Type (E-Vape, Heat-not-Burn, Others)

8.5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel (Retail, E-Commerce)

8.6 North America Vapor Products Market: Country Analysis

8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Vapor Products Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

8.8 Competitive Scenario of Americas Vapor Products Market- By Country (2020 & 2026)

8.9 United States Vapor Products Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.10 United States Vapor Products Market Segmentation by Product Type, By Distribution Channel (2016-2026)

8.11 Canada Vapor Products Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.12 Canada Vapor Products Market Segmentation by Product Type, By Distribution Channel (2016-2026)



9. Europe Vapor Product Market : An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. APAC Vapor Product Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Global Vapor Product Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Vapor Product Market Drivers

11.2 Global Vapor Product Market Restraints

11.3 Global Vapor Product Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Vapor Products Market - By Product Type (Year 2026)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Vapor Products Market - By Distribution Channel (Year 2026)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Vapor Products Market - By Region (Year 2026)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of global leading companies

13.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Vapor Products Market

13.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Vapor Products Market

13.4 Supply Chain Analysis-Global Vapor Products Market



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Smoore International Holdings Pvt Ltd

14.2 Imperial Brands, Plc.

14.3 Japan Tobacco, Inc.

14.4 British American Tobacco

14.5 Turning Point Brands

14.6 FirstUnion

14.7 Shenzhen IPV Vaping Technology Co., Ltd

14.8 JoyeTech

14.9 Juul Labs

14.10 NJOY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lncko4





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900