Global Paraformaldehyde Market 2021-2030: Growing Demand from Diverse Industries Such as Agriculture and Construction to Encourage Growth

The "Paraformaldehyde Market by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The paraformaldehyde market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.



Paraformaldehyde is a white crystalline solid, which is widely used as a disinfectant and fixative. Polyformaldehyde has a strong pungent odor similar to that of formaldehyde due to decomposition. It contains 89-91% formaldehyde and 9-11% water. Vacuum drying process and spray drying are the two major processes used to manufacture paraformaldehyde. It is toxic and is a potential carcinogen.



The significant growth of the agricultural sector is expected to foster the demand for paraformaldehyde, thereby driving the growth of the global paraformaldehyde market. Paraformaldehyde is depolymerized and used as a fumigant, disinfectant, bactericide, and fixative. Paraformaldehyde is further used to make thermoplastics. Therefore, the rise in demand for thermoplastics in the construction industry and the development of the plastics industry promote market growth.

Moreover, paraformaldehyde is used to make resin adhesives, which, in turn, are used to make particleboard, medium-density fiberboard, and plywood using melamine, phenol, or other reactants. In addition, it is used to synthesize trimethylolpropane, melamine resin, urea resin, ethylene glycol & ion exchange resin, pentaerythritol, phenolic resin, and N-methylolacrylamide.

Thus, the increase in applications of paraformaldehyde notably contributes toward the growth of the global market. However, the toxicity and carcinogenicity of paraformaldehyde are expected to hinder market growth. In addition, the transportation of paraformaldehyde is hazardous, which limits market growth.



Companies Profiled:

Alpha Chemika

Caldic

CELANESE CORPORATION

Chemanol

Ekta International

Ercros

GFS Chemical

Merck Group

Thana Acid & Chemical Company

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

The global paraformaldehyde market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Resins

Agrochemicals

Medical

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.5. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in applications of paraformaldehyde

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Health effects of paraformaldehyde

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Growing demand from diverse industries to encourage growth

3.5. Patent analysis, 2015-2020

3.5.1. Patent analysis, by country

3.6. Impact of government rules and regulations

3.7. Impact of Corona (COVID-19) outbreak on the paraformaldehyde market

3.8. Pricing analysis

CHAPTER 4: PARAFORMALDEHYDE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.2. Resins

4.3. Agrochemicals

4.4. Medical

4.5. Other

CHAPTER 5: PARAFORMALDEHYDE MARKET, BY REGION

5.1. Overview

5.2. North America

5.3. Europe

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 6: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1. INTRODUCTION

6.1.1. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2020

6.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

6.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year

6.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development

6.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company

6.3. PRODUCT MAPPING OF TOP 10 PLAYER

6.4. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP

6.5. KEY DEVELOPMENTS

6.5.1. Expansions

6.5.2. Acquisition



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES:





