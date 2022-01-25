Global X ETFs Launches Blockchain UCITS ETF (BKCH) in Europe

London, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH) on London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse Xetra. The fund will be Global X's first Blockchain UCITS ETF to launch in Europe, adding to the firm's growing UCITS product line-up.

Digitalisation is accelerating the transformation of many industries, with the rise of blockchain and digital assets potentially upending traditional finance. Cryptocurrencies are now valued in the trillions of dollars in market capitalisation and some institutional investors are warming up to the asset class, which they recognise as a portfolio diversifier. Among the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin now has a market cap of over $790 billion, and Ethereum is valued over $370 billion[i]. Yet what began with Bitcoin as the first major application of blockchain technology is now evolving to include valuable use cases ranging across several segments of the economy, including smart legal contracts, tracking and monitoring supply chains, and accessing and sharing health care records.

"Blockchain technology's transparent, verified transactions and immutable recordkeeping offer significant promise, and there is a growing industry of companies contributing to its development," said Morgane Delledonne, Director of Research, Europe. "Leveraging Global X's expertise and knowledge of the rapidly evolving blockchain landscape, BKCH will allow European investors to gain exposure to the asset class across a range of different sectors and industries."

With a management fee of 0.50%, BKCH provides investors access to a broad swath of companies positioned to benefit from increased blockchain adoption. This includes digital asset mining, blockchain & digital asset transactions, blockchain applications, digital hardware, and asset integration. The fund tracks the Solactive Blockchain v2 Index and will join Global X's existing lineup of 18 UCITS ETFs in the European market.

This information is not intended to be individual or personalised investment or tax advice and should not be used for trading purposes. Please consult a financial advisor or tax professional for more information regarding your investment and/or tax situation.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Information provided by Global X Management Company LLC (Global X ETFs or Global X).

This material has been approved as a financial promotion, for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services Market Act 2000 (FSMA), by Resolution Compliance Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN:574048).

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features 90 ETF strategies and over $40 billion in assets under management.[ii] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $620 billion in assets under management worldwide.[iii] Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $70bn in assets under management.[iv]

