Railway Maintenance Machinery Market (2021-2026): Improved Infrastructure in Developing Economies is a Key Factor in Market Growth

Market Trends:
Significant improvement in the railway infrastructure, especially in developing economies, is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Governments are extensively investing in refurbishing the existing railway tracks to provide a secure, safe and efficient travel experience to the masses.
Moreover, increasing instances of railway accidents and train derailment is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Periodic maintenance activities aid in preventing such incidents and minimizing the loss of lives and property. In line with this, the widespread adoption of electric trains in place of fuel-powered trains is also increasing the demand for railway maintenance machinery.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Railway maintenance organizations are using scalable and cloud-based systems for signaling, controlling, supervising and protecting railway systems. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, along with the implementation of favorable government policies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
The global railway maintenance machinery market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.
Railway maintenance machinery refers to the equipment used to monitor and fix damages on the railway tracks. Some of the commonly used machineries include tampers, ballast regulators, dynamic track stabilizers, ballast cleaners and undercutters. They are majorly used for inspecting, repairing and maintaining railway tracks to ensure smooth functioning and enhanced operational life of the railway tracks.
They are also utilized for the mechanical maintenance of vertical and horizontal alignment of the railway tracks. The equipment can be utilized on both ballast and non-ballast tracks to lift the sleeper and pack the ballast to prevent abrasion, deformation, change of geometry and damage to various components of the tracks.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global railway maintenance machinery market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, application and sales type
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global railway maintenance machinery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global railway maintenance machinery market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the sales type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global railway maintenance machinery market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Companies Mentioned
- American Equipment Company Inc (Fluor Corporation)
- China Railway Construction Corporation Limited
- Geatech Group srl
- Harsco Corporation
- Loram Maintenance of Way Inc. (Coril Holdings Ltd.)
- MATISA Industrial Materials S.A
- Plasser & Theurer
- Speno International SA
- Strukton
- Teraspyora-Steelwheel Oy.
