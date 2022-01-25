New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Food Service Disposable Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Packaging Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Country And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06222363/?utm_source=GNW
North America Food Service Disposable Market Growth & Trends
The North America food service disposable market size is expected to reach USD 31.36 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2028. The strong penetration of quick service restaurants (QSRs), coupled with the rising popularity of online food delivery services, is primarily driving the North American market.
The convenience of ordering food from restaurants with a single tap on mobile phones has been primarily contributing to the growth of online food delivery services across North American countries. Besides, hefty discounts offered by the delivery platforms, along with multiple payment options, have also been a pivotal factor in the expansion of online delivery services and ultimately boosting demand for food service disposables.
The increasing popularity of food trucks, which use disposables for serving food in the U.S., is additionally fuelling the market growth. Food trucks are gaining significant traction for the past several years in the U.S. on account of a variety of cuisines offered by them at relatively lower prices as compared to restaurants. Food trucks are large-sized vehicles, which are equipped to prepare and sell food. Food trucks gained considerable attention during the 2008 recession in the U.S. as these were selling food at cheaper rates.
The increasing penetration of sustainable products and packaging, along with the rising awareness regarding environment protection, is driving the market.The government in the region is continuously encouraging businesses to increase the penetration of green packaging and imposing strict restrictions on the use of plastic in disposables.
This is another factor projected to support the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Key players in the market are focusing on achieving optimal operational costs, enhancing product quality, maximizing production output, and acquisition of small players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market. Moreover, high investments in R&D for innovating sustainable packaging products including investments in digital printing are a factor considered by the players to compete in the market space.
North America Food Service Disposable Market Report Highlights
• Based on material, the fiber-based segment is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for sustainable packaging products
• On the basis of application, the online segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The popularity of online food delivery is continuing to grow and in recent years, it has witnessed exponential growth owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has positively impacted the online food delivery sector. Convenience is one of the important drivers of the increasing popularity of online food delivery
• The U.S. dominated the North American market in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share of over 80.0%. The country is also projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Extensive penetration of quick-service restaurants, which are the main consumers of food service disposables, primarily contributed to the high growth of the U.S. market
• Prominent players operating in the market are aiming to adopt sustainable packaging solutions or green packaging. The market players including Graphic Packaging International LLC and Sonoco Products Company are using recycled material from waste products for their end-use disposable products
