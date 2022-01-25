Press Release

Nokia to showcase 5G private wireless at the 2022 TISSOT UCI Track World Championships

Nokia to deliver massive capacity and high-speed connectivity at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome, near Paris during the 2022 TISSOT UCI Track World Championships

The high speed and low latency connectivity will help support arena owners and operators to leverage 5G private wireless to connect thousands of spectators, participating cycling teams, security and maintenance

Nokia digital solutions deployed to help deliver a safer and more sustainable event and augment the experience for spectators and cycling teams





25 January 2022

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has become an official partner of the 2022 TISSOT UCI Track World Championships being held near Paris in October. Nokia is working with the French Cycling Federation to deploy a 5G private wireless network solution at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome. The deployment will enable an immersive digital experience for fans and enhance security and safety at the event.

Nokia is already partnering with the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Community on 5G projects in the 26 Ghz band at the National Velodrome. With 25,000 spectators expected over five days, the event provides a platform to showcase how 5G private wireless can meet the demands of thousands of people in an arena as they simultaneously access data and video over their devices. The low-latency and high-bandwidth capabilities of 5G will enable the arena owners and communications service providers to offer new data-driven services at similar events.



The private wireless network using mmWave for 5G will be deployed with Nokia Modular Private Wireless (MPW) solution. It will demonstrate how enterprises in France can leverage 5G mmWave to advance their digital transformation.



By harnessing the high-quality TV production and the different streams available and thanks to the deployment of new technology solutions, Nokia will contribute to enhance the viewing experience for fans in the arena and millions watching at home around the globe.

French Cycling Federation teams will benefit from enhanced video capture and real-time processing of data. Greater situational awareness and the ability to instantly share data and video will enhance maintenance and security efforts and ensure the smooth and safe running of the event. In addition, sports teams can benefit, as more wearable technology is connected, allowing them to access real-time health and performance data and video to help them better prepare for races.

Michel Callot, President of the Fédération Française de Cyclisme, said: "As the eyes of cycling fans across the globe turn to France for this high-profile event next year, we are excited to work with Nokia to showcase how 5G technology can augment the digital experience for those at the stadium and for people watching at home."

Chris Johnson, Head of Global Enterprise business at Nokia, said: "As a worldwide leader in private wireless technology, Nokia is excited to take part in this awesome opportunity to transform the digital experience for everyone at the event. The implementation of high-speed, high-bandwidth connectivity will allow spectators to experience the event like never before."

Resources

Industrial-grade Private Wireless | Nokia

Nokia Modular Private Wireless solution

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Email: press.services@nokia.com