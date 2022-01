Wax Market to Hit USD 9.24 Billion Forecast Till 2027 | Global Wax Industry Share, Value, Statistics Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global wax market size is set to gain impetus from their increasing usage in a wide range of applications, such as plastic & rubber additives, candle manufacturing, cosmetics, adhesives, polishes, and coatings. Wax also provides protection to packaged goods from moisture. The report further mentions that the wax market was valued at USD 7.28 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.24 billion by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

List of Companies Profiled in Wax Market Research Report;

Sasol Limited (South Africa)

Sinopec (China)

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (USA)

The International Group Inc. (Canada)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Brazil)

The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company (Russia)

PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A.) (Venezuela)

Kerax Limited (UK)

DEUREX AG (Germany)

NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD. (Japan)

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (India)

Strahl & Pitsch, Inc. (USA)

CALWAX (USA)

Poth Hille & Co Ltd. (UK)

Cargill, Inc. (USA)

Samin Chemical (Iran)





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/wax-market-102783





Key Players Assessment in this Research:

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in this market

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.





Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry to Propel Growth

The emergence of end use industries, such as rubber, plastic, cosmetics, packaging, and candles is surging in the developing regions, namely, Latin America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. But the growth is low in the developed regions, such as Europe and North America. Hence, the ongoing industrialization is anticipated to create more opportunities for such end use industries in the countries situated in these regions.

The demand for paraffin wax is high as it is used the most in corrugated packaging. This type of packaging is specially used to pack furniture, food, and similar other goods. The expansion of packaging sector in the developing regions worldwide would contribute to the wax market growth in the coming years. However, animal and plant-based wax involves high manufacturing cost. It may hamper growth.





Browse Summary of This Research Insights with Detailed TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/wax-market-102783





Major Segments Covered:

By Product Type

animal & plant

mineral

synthetic

and petroleum

By Application:

Candles

Packaging, Coating & Polishes

Hot-melt Adhesives

Cosmetic & Toiletries

Plastic & Rubber and Others





Asia Pacific to Lead Stoked by Abundant Availability of Raw Materials

Based on geography, the market is divided into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America generated USD 1,940.0 million revenue in 2019. This growth is attributable to the U.S. as the country is considered to be the largest global importer and consumer of wax. Also, the high demand for premium quality bio-based and petroleum candles would aid growth in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to lead the market during the forthcoming years. It is set to occur because of the increasing number of end use industries in various countries, as well as the availability of raw material in abundance. Japan, India, and China are the major markets in this region. India is one of the largest producers of beeswax in the world.





Key Players Focus on Manufacturing New Products to Intensify Competition

The market consists of a large number of companies that are striving to keep up with the latest trends to cater to the needs of their growing consumer bases. They are doing so by either investing hefty amount of money on expansion projects, or are aiming to broaden portfolio by launching innovative products.





Quick Buy – Chemicals Wax Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102783





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

Global Wax Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

Petroleum Wax Synthetic Wax Mineral Wax Animal & Plant Wax

Global Wax Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Candles Packaging Coating & Polishes Hot-melt Adhesives Cosmetic & Toiletries Plastic & Rubber Others



TOC Continued…!







Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/wax-market-102783





Below are two of the key industry developments:

February 2018 : Sasol, an integrated energy and chemical company based in South Africa, inaugurated the completion of its FT Wax Expansion Project (FTWEP). It would strengthen South Africa's position in the wax industry. The company will now be able to produce high quality waxes equipped with unique characteristics.

: Sasol, an integrated energy and chemical company based in South Africa, inaugurated the completion of its FT Wax Expansion Project (FTWEP). It would strengthen South Africa's position in the wax industry. The company will now be able to produce high quality waxes equipped with unique characteristics. February 2017: Kerax Limited, a manufacturer & supplier of waxes headquartered in England, introduced its new soy candle wax. It is named KeraSoy. These pillar candle and container waxes are specially developed by the company to manufacture candles with superb glass adhesion, excellent scent throw, and premium quality finish.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Dyes and Pigments Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Dyes, {Reactive, Disperse, Vat, Acid, and Others}, and Pigment {Inorganic, and Organic}), By End-use Industry (Textiles, Leather, Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Antimicrobial Textiles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Agents (Synthetic Organic Compounds, Bio-Based Compounds, Metal & Metallic Salts and Others), By Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, and Others), By Application (Home, Commercial, Medical, Apparel, Industrial, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Automotive Composites Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Fiber (Glass, Carbon and Natural), By Resin Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastics), By Application (Exterior, Interior, Structure & Power train, and Other), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs