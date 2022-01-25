SBM Offshore divests minority interest in FPSO Almirante Tamandaré project

January 25, 2022



Following the announcement on July 27, 2021 with respect to the signature of the contracts for the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré, SBM Offshore is pleased to announce that it has entered into a shareholder agreement with its long standing business partners Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

MC and NYK have acquired a respective 25% and 20% ownership interest in the special purpose companies related to the lease and operation of the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré. SBM Offshore is the operator and will remain the majority shareholder with 55% ownership interest.

FPSO Almirante Tamandaré is currently under construction. The FPSO will be deployed at the Búzios field in the Santos Basin approximately 180 kilometers offshore Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, under a 26.25 year lease and operate contract with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras). First oil is expected in the second half of 2024. Petrobras is operating the Búzios field in partnership with CNODC and CNOOC.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, January 25, 2022

