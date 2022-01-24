WisdomTree Comments on Filing by ETFS Capital Limited

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. WETF, an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor and asset manager, today issued the following statement in response to the Schedule 13D filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by WisdomTree shareholder ETFS Capital Limited:
The WisdomTree Board of Directors welcomes and encourages open communications with its shareholders and values their input. We are committed to enhancing value for all shareholders and will continue to take actions that we believe will enable us to achieve this objective. Our shareholders need take no action at this time.
Advisors
Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal counsel to WisdomTree. Innisfree M&A is serving as proxy solicitor and Abernathy MacGregor is serving as strategic communications advisor.
About WisdomTree
WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, "WisdomTree"), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $77 billion in assets under management globally.
WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
Jeremy Campbell
+1.646.522.2602
jeremy.campbell@wisdomtree.com
or
Innisfree M&A Incorporated
Scott Winter / Jonathan Salzberger
+1.212.750.5833
swinter@innisfreema.com / jsalzberger@innisfreema.com
Media Relations
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com
or
Abernathy MacGregor
Carina Davidson / Dana Gorman
+1.212.371.5999
ccd@abmac.com / dtg@abmac.com
