ePac Flexible Packaging Announces Expansion into Poland

Wolverhampton, UK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging is pleased to announce its third European facility, ePac Poland North, located near the cities of Poznan and Bydgoszcz. This expands ePac's network of sales and production operations across the Continent, builds on the successful launch of European sites in the UK (Silverstone) and France (Lyon), and further signals the company's intent to become the supplier of choice in local markets throughout Europe.
ePac is the global leader in quick turn, short and medium run length flexible packaging orders serving brands of all sizes, and is based on the latest in digital printing technology from HP, the Indigo 20000/25000.
ePac Poland North is a partnership between ePac and mFlex, and will operate from mFlex's production facility, an established flexible packaging facility that already uses digital printing. The company will be led by Managing Partners Jacek Ciosek and Marcin Kowalski; both seasoned executives in flexible packaging who will manage ePac's operations and customer relationships.
Jacek says, "I'm very excited to head up the ePac team in Poland. We welcome the opportunity to help small and medium sized brands across the region grow and compete with large CPG's. Across the globe, ePac has an established presence focused on helping local entrepreneurs achieve their dreams, and to be accretive to the communities we serve. Our aim is to bring that same philosophy to Poland."
Marcin adds, "I am also convinced that the synergy resulting from mFlex's experience and capabilities, along with ePac's resources and know-how, will bring great benefits to all of our customers".
The state-of-the-art production facility is already fulfilling orders for local customers. Additional capacity in the form of a press and pouch lines will be added to keep up with the rapidly growing customer base, ensuring that brands of all sizes are able to have high-quality printed roll-stock and pouches delivered in 10–15 working days from approval of artwork.
Johnny Hobeika, Managing Director of ePac Holdings Europe, comments, "Bringing our great business model to Poland to help local brands there is hugely exciting. These are of course very challenging times, but despite the pandemic, we have been able to continue with our plans, and together with mFlex, offer our Polish customers a local and unique solution to their flexible packaging needs. Our message is simple: we are here, and we are ready to serve!".
About ePac Flexible Packaging
As a leading full-service provider of multiple types of flexible pouches and roll stock for small-to-medium-sized brands, ePac offers a sustainable, integrated approach with fast time to market and the highest quality, digitally printed packaging.
ePac is built on the successful digital-only print concept first launched by ePac Flexible Packaging in the United States in 2016. The company now has 23 sites across Europe, the United States, Canada, the UK, and Asia Pacific.
For more information, please visit ePacFlexibles.co.uk or ePacFlexibles.pl
Attachments
Carl Joachim ePac Flexible Packaging 5615737992 cjoachim@epacflexibles.com Maria Lyri ePac Holdings Europe +44 3300 555343 mlyri@epacflexibles.com
