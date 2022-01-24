Crestline Selected to Manage The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC ("Crestline") announced today that it has been selected to manage The Inn at Virginia Tech and the adjacent Skelton Conference Center located on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, Virginia. The hotel offers guests a genuine Hokie welcome with luxury amenities and state-of-the-art facilities. With panoramic views of the university's golf course and the Allegheny Mountains, the hotel has 147 beautifully appointed guest rooms and suites, as well as 23,705 square feet of meeting space at the IACC (International Association of Conference Centers) approved Skelton Conference Center.



"We are honored to have the opportunity to manage this iconic hotel and conference center and build on its tradition of excellence," said James Carroll President and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts. "The University's selection committee went through a comprehensive process and it is a privilege to have been chosen. We are confident that Crestline's experience in managing other university affiliated hotels and conference centers will enable us to provide an exceptional level of guest service, exceeding both guest and university expectations."

Crestline manages 14 hotels in Virginia and is the management company for additional university hotels including, the Georgia Tech Hotel & Conference Center and the Emory Conference Center Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia as well as el PRADO in Palo Alto, California near Stanford University.

About The Inn at Virginia Tech

Opened in 2005 and wholly owned by Virginia Tech, The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center offers premier hotel, dining, meeting, and event services and is the only hotel on the university's Blacksburg campus. It features 147 elegantly appointed hotel rooms and suites as well as Preston's, an award-winning full-service restaurant, Continental Divide Lounge, and two private dining rooms. A popular site for meetings and events, the conference center encompasses nearly 24,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, including a 700-seat ballroom, 10 conference rooms, and state-of-the-art technology to enhance the guest experience.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation's largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 128 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 19,000 rooms in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

