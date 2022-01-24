Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETF Announces Increased Distributions

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brompton Funds is pleased to announce an increase in monthly distributions for record dates from January to March 2022 for Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETF ("the Fund"):

Ticker Amount Per Unit Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETF BLOV Cdn$ 0.0750

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date January 31, 2022 February 14, 2022 February 28, 2022 March 14, 2022 March 31, 2022 April 14, 2022

The new distribution rate for the Fund of $0.90 per annum, or 3.78% based on the TSX closing price of $23.83 on January 21, 2022, represents a 12.5% increase from the previous level. The Fund has paid 20 consecutive monthly distributions since inception on April 30, 2020 for total distributions of $1.33 per unit.

The Fund provides investors with stable monthly cash distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation and low overall volatility of portfolio returns by investing in a portfolio of North American large capitalization equity securities complemented by a proprietary active covered-call writing program to enhance monthly income.

Unitholders are reminded that The Fund offers a distribution reinvestment plan ("DRIP") which provide unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Unitholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Annual Compound Returns 1-year Since

Inception Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETF 21.8% 20.0%

Returns are for the periods ended December 31, 2021 and are unaudited. Inception date April 30, 2020. This table shows the unit's compound return for each period indicated.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.







