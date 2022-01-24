R1's Growth Momentum Accelerates Investment in Technology

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) ("R1"), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, announced it is hosting a virtual career open house on January 25, 2022, to fill more than 80 new technology roles in support of R1's mission to simplify healthcare.



As an industry leader in revenue cycle management, R1 brings depth and breadth in improving the patient experience and increasing financial performance for some of the largest and most progressive health systems in the U.S. R1's innovative products leverage intelligent workflows and automation to efficiently process over $40B in net patient revenue annually for its clients.

With its rapid growth and continued drive to enable health systems to be more effective, R1 is expanding its technology team. The company is hosting a virtual career open house for software engineers and product managers on January 25, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00pm CST. It will offer participants the chance to speak directly with hiring managers and meet with key members of the team to learn about R1's technology tools and see firsthand the type of work that needs to be accomplished. Managers will share R1's core values in action and help technology candidates gain an understanding of the personal and professional growth they can achieve and the impact they can have. Participants also will have the opportunity to attend valuable learning sessions focused on:

Disrupting the current paradigm through the automation of tasks, processes and workflows

Developing technology that improves outcomes, reduces costs and simplifies healthcare

Building healthcare's "digital front door" to engage patients and improve satisfaction.



"Our technology brings efficiencies that address top concerns for healthcare providers, including revenue optimization, staff shortages, and skyrocketing labor and operational costs that have been exacerbated in the wake of COVID-19," said Jay Sreedharan, R1's chief technology and digital officer. "This additional investment in tech talent is yet another demonstration of our long-term commitment to solving these challenges and reshaping the way healthcare organizations manage their operations."

R1's commitment to technology is bolstered by its track record of strategic acquisitions including VisitPay, a leader in digital payment solutions and SCI Solutions, a SaaS-based scheduling and patient access solutions provider. To learn more about R1's acquisitions, visit r1rcm.com/news.

"It's exciting to be part of the solution – to use automation and digitization to create efficiencies and standardization that will benefit customers, patients and communities at large," said Katie Patel, R1's senior vice president of digital programs. "We are offering fulfilling work in a dynamic, high growth environment where individuals not only get to work with leaders with deep domain expertise but also have a chance to make a substantial impact in an evolving industry that affects us all."

R1 is headquartered in Salt Lake City, with offices in the Chicagoland area, Southfield and Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Boise, Idaho. In-person, hybrid and remote roles are available for those skilled in a variety of technologies, including HTML5, jQuery, JavaScript, Angular JS, Angular12, C++, SQL, PAAS, IAAS, Java, Ruby, Git, C#, .NET Core, MongoDB, Python, Spark, Azure and AWS. Interested individuals are encouraged to attend the virtual open house.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1's proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization's infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Forward Looking Statement

