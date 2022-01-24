Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Marathon Digital, Redwire, Robinhood, and Reata Pharmaceuticals and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), and Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Class Period: October 30, 2020 – November 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Beowulf Joint Venture, as it related to the Hardin Facility, implicated potential regulatory violations, including U.S. securities law violations; (ii) as a result, the Beowulf Joint Venture subjected Marathon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 15, 2021, Marathon disclosed that "the Company and certain of its executives received a subpoena to produce documents and communications concerning the Hardin, Montana data center facility[,]" and advised that "the SEC may be investigating whether or not there may have been any violations of the federal securities law."

On this news, Marathon's stock price fell $20.52 per share, or 27.03%, to close at $55.40 per share on November 15, 2021.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)

Class Period: August 11, 2021 – November 14, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022

On November 10, 2021, Redwire announced that it would postpone the release of its third quarter earnings results. The Company "was notified by an employee of potential accounting issues at a business subunit," and the Audit Committee was investigating the allegations.

On this news, Redwire's stock price fell $1.92, or 16%, to close at $9.99 per share on November 10, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on November 15, 2021, Redwire stated that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2021. Due to the pending investigation into the accounting issues at a business subunit, "the Company has not been able to finalize its financial statements or its assessment of the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures and any impact" on the report.

On this news, Redwire's stock price fell $0.93, or 8.3%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $10.32 per share on November 16, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there were accounting issues at one of Redwire's subunits; (2) that, as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire's internal control over financial reporting; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Class Period: July 30, 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 15, 2022

On July 30, 2021, Robinhood conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 55 million shares priced at $38.00 per share. Then, on October 26, 2021, Robinhood announced its 2021 third-quarter financial results. Among other items, Robinhood reported third-quarter revenue that fell short of consensus estimates on crypto transaction revenue totaling only $51 million, a 78% plunge compared to the preceding quarter.

On this news, Robinhood's stock price fell $4.13 per share, or 10.44%, to close at $35.44 per share on October 27, 2021.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Class Period: November 9, 2020 – December 8, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 18, 2022

On March 1, 2021, Reata announced that it had submitted its New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for bardoxolone as a treatment of chronic kidney disease ("CKD") caused by Alport syndrome ("AS"). The Phase 3 CARDINAL study was purportedly designed to measure the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone. The primary endpoint for Year 2 was the change from baseline in estimated glomerular filtration rate ("eGFR") after 100 weeks of treatment (end-of-treatment). The key secondary endpoint for Year 2 was the change from baseline in eGFR at Week 104 (four weeks after last dose in second year of treatment).

On December 6, 2021, the FDA released briefing documents in advance of an Advisory Committee meeting for the Company's NDA for bardoxolone, stating that throughout the clinical development, the agency had repeatedly questioned the validity of Reata's study design because bardoxolone's pharmacodynamic effect on kidney function would make the results difficult to assess the effectiveness of the drug. Though the FDA agreed that Reata's Phase 3 study met its endpoints, "the FDA review team d[id] not believe the submitted data demonstrate that bardoxolone is effective in slowing the loss of kidney function in patients with AS and reducing the risk of progression to kidney failure."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $29.77, or 38%, to close at $48.92 per share on December 6, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on December 8, 2021, the FDA's Advisory Committee unanimously decided that bardoxolone was not effective based on the submitted data.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $25.31, or 46%, to close at $29.11 per share on December 9, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the FDA had raised concerns regarding the validity of the clinical study designed to measure the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone for the treatment of chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; (2) that, as a result, there was a material risk that Reata's NDA would not be approved; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

