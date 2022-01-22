Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Natera, Nuvei, Corcept Therapeutics, and Agrify and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA), Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI), Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORT), and Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

On January 1, 2022, an article from the New York Times called into question the accuracy of certain prenatal tests, alleging that positive results on tests are incorrect about 85 percent of the time, and that patients who receive a positive result are supposed to pursue follow-up testing, which "can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can't be performed until later in pregnancy."

On this news, Natera's stock declined as much as 3.5% during intraday trading on January 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)

On December 8, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management ("Spruce Point") published a short-seller report on Nuvei. Citing "a forensic financial and accounting review," the Spruce Point report alleged that Nuvei "has covered up a pattern of business failures, lack of organic growth, and a web of relationships with individuals connected to major Ponzi Schemes and alleged fraudulent activities[.]"

Following publication of the Spruce Point report, Nuvei's stock price fell $39.38 or 40.45%, to close at $57.97 per share on December 8, 2021.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORT)

On December 8, 2021, Corcept disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "[o]n November 15, 2021, the Company received a records subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey (the ‘NJ USAO') pursuant to Section 248 of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) seeking information relating to the sale and promotion of Korlym, Corcept's relationships with and payments to health care professionals who can prescribe or recommend Korlym and prior authorizations and reimbursement for Korlym." Corcept further disclosed that "[t]he NJ USAO has informed Corcept that it is investigating whether any criminal or civil violations by Corcept occurred in connection with the matters referenced in the subpoena."

On this news, Corcept's stock price fell $3.71 per share, or 16.91%, to close at $18.23 per share on December 8, 2021.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)

On December 16, 2021, during trading hours, market analyst Bonitas Research published a report regarding Agrify which alleges several issues at the Company including that "[w]e believe that Agrify created artificial demand for its product by financing undisclosed Company insiders to act as independent customers." Further the report alleges that "Agrify insiders lied to investors about the independence of its customer base in order to execute a dubious stock promotion for self-enrichment at the expense of minority shareholders[,]" and that "[e]vidence showed that five (5) of Agrify's eight (8) customer announcements in 2021 are either with undisclosed Company insiders or with unlicensed unproven operators."

On this news, Agrify's common stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 16, 2021.

