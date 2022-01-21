Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Agents Named Among 2022 Real Estate All-Stars

San Diego, CA, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce 107 of its highly accomplished agents and teams have been named among the Los Angeles Magazine and Orange Coast Magazine list of 2022 Real Estate All-Stars. This exclusive list represents outstanding real estate agents with an annual sales volume in the top 1 percent of all agents in each county.

The Los Angeles Magazine editors noted that with tens of thousands of real estate agents working Los Angeles, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. Buying a house shouldn't be as stressful, which is why the magazines commissioned Professional Research Services to contact large and small residential real estate companies in the region and collect the names of its top-performing agents within a 12-month period.

"The honor of this distinction, Real Estate All-Stars, is an accomplishment our agents should be very proud of," said Martha Mosier, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. "These exceptionally skilled agents share our company's commitment to quality and exceptional customer service at every level. We are proud to have these 107 dedicated sales professionals represent our company and the communities they serve. Job well done, everyone!"

"The right real estate agent can offer you guidance on home values, neighborhoods, and other key factors that may affect your decision," Orange Coast Magazine's editors said. "These Real Estate All-Stars know the communities they serve better than anyone, and can help you find the home of your dreams. They are definitely worth getting to know, whether you are buying or selling throughout the region."

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly acknowledges the following agents, who are recognized for their achievements:

Los Angeles Magazine:

Beverly Hills – Daniel Banchik & Amy Dantzler, Todd Marks Team, Thomas O'Rourke, Nancy Sanborn & Brian Joy, St. James + Canter Team, Larry Young & Associates

– Daniel Banchik & Amy Dantzler, Todd Marks Team, Thomas O'Rourke, Nancy Sanborn & Brian Joy, St. James + Canter Team, Larry Young & Associates Brentwood – Drew & Susan Gitlin, Gary Glass, Elisabeth Halsted, David Offer, Lauren Ravitz

– Drew & Susan Gitlin, Gary Glass, Elisabeth Halsted, David Offer, Lauren Ravitz Calabasas – Kathleen Finnegan, Marc & Sara Shevin

– Kathleen Finnegan, Marc & Sara Shevin Goleta – Patrick Rodriguez

– Patrick Rodriguez Los Olivos – Laura Drammer

– Laura Drammer Montecito – The Hamilton Co., Dan Johnson, Marsha Kotlyar Estate Group, Kerry Mormann & Associates, Team Scarborough, Ken Switzer, Lisa Scibird, Patrice Serrani, Mitch Stark, Yolanda Van Wingerden, Kathleen Winter

– The Hamilton Co., Dan Johnson, Marsha Kotlyar Estate Group, Kerry Mormann & Associates, Team Scarborough, Ken Switzer, Lisa Scibird, Patrice Serrani, Mitch Stark, Yolanda Van Wingerden, Kathleen Winter Montecito Midtown – Cristal Clarke, Dan Encell, Nancy Kogevinas

– Cristal Clarke, Dan Encell, Nancy Kogevinas Montecito South – Calcagno & Hamilton, Kevin Schmidtchen

– Calcagno & Hamilton, Kevin Schmidtchen Santa Ynez Valley – Claire Hanssen, Cammy Godeck-Pinoli

– Claire Hanssen, Cammy Godeck-Pinoli Pacific Palisades – The Feil Group, Laurie Hudson, Sue Kohl, Ellen McCormick, Isabelle Mizrahi, Emil Schneeman, Tilley Group

– The Feil Group, Laurie Hudson, Sue Kohl, Ellen McCormick, Isabelle Mizrahi, Emil Schneeman, Tilley Group Pasadena – Jeff Fisher, Julia Kwon, Matt McIntyre, Lynette Sohl

– Jeff Fisher, Julia Kwon, Matt McIntyre, Lynette Sohl Santa Barbara – Bartron Real Estate Group, Suzy Dahl, The Easter Team, Randy Freed & Kellie Clenet Team, Glick Real Estate Associates, Angela Moloney, Karina Padilla, The Santa Barbara Group, Ann Zafaritos

– Bartron Real Estate Group, Suzy Dahl, The Easter Team, Randy Freed & Kellie Clenet Team, Glick Real Estate Associates, Angela Moloney, Karina Padilla, The Santa Barbara Group, Ann Zafaritos Santa Monica – Tyson Park

– Tyson Park Sherman Oaks – Mario Acosta, The Harriet Cameron Group, Matt Epstein, Andrew Manning, Jamie Pearson, Howard Zuckerman

– Mario Acosta, The Harriet Cameron Group, Matt Epstein, Andrew Manning, Jamie Pearson, Howard Zuckerman Ventura – Domonique Rodriguez

Orange Coast Magazine:

Corona del Mar – Bruce Miller, Carter & Susan Weir

– Bruce Miller, Carter & Susan Weir Irvine – The Gamboa Team, Doris Lipscomb, Alice Schroeder & Peter Au, Julie Tran

– The Gamboa Team, Doris Lipscomb, Alice Schroeder & Peter Au, Julie Tran Laguna Beach – Rick Balzer, Judy Blossom, Mark Christy, Kendall Clark, Shauna Covington, Craig Delahooke, Celeste Jackson, Marcella Seidensticker, Kristine Torrance, Eustorgio Villa, Spencer Wall

– Rick Balzer, Judy Blossom, Mark Christy, Kendall Clark, Shauna Covington, Craig Delahooke, Celeste Jackson, Marcella Seidensticker, Kristine Torrance, Eustorgio Villa, Spencer Wall Laguna Niguel – Jim & Vickie Bishop, Cheryl Newton & Linda Caddick, The Ora Group, Mark Paulson

– Jim & Vickie Bishop, Cheryl Newton & Linda Caddick, The Ora Group, Mark Paulson Mission Viejo – Mariann Cordova, Kevin Hill, Linda Huebner, Bob Strausheim

– Mariann Cordova, Kevin Hill, Linda Huebner, Bob Strausheim Monarch Beach – Hillary Caston, The DiPilla Real Estate Group, Connie McKibban, Brett Smith

– Hillary Caston, The DiPilla Real Estate Group, Connie McKibban, Brett Smith Newport Beach – Leanne Boman, Shelly Cofini, Lili Feingold, Sean Flynn, David Hein, Liz Hansche, Khosh Team, Ronnie & Cyrena, Bita Tahmasebi

– Leanne Boman, Shelly Cofini, Lili Feingold, Sean Flynn, David Hein, Liz Hansche, Khosh Team, Ronnie & Cyrena, Bita Tahmasebi Relocation – Kathi Kanan

– Kathi Kanan San Clemente – Brandi Brotherton, Candy Flock, John Ginn, Laura Ginn, Scott Kidd & Associates

– Brandi Brotherton, Candy Flock, John Ginn, Laura Ginn, Scott Kidd & Associates Tustin – Maria Palencia

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 45 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2020, our expert agents assisted in more than 10,000 client transactions for over $13 billion in sales volume. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.





