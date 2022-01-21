Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for January 28, 2022

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) (NASDAQ:OXLCM) (NASDAQ:OXLCP) (NASDAQ:OXLCL) (NASDAQ:OXLCO) (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third fiscal quarter earnings on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET. The toll free dial-in number is 1-844-200-6205, access code number 681176. There will be a recorded replay of the call available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-866-813-9403. The replay pass-code number is 164921.



About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

