Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

Globe Newswire  
January 21, 2022 4:30pm   Comments
AMF REGULATED INFORMATION
Montrouge, France, January 21, 2022

Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

DBV Technologies (GREY:DBVTF), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today issued the Half-Year report on its liquidity contract with ODDO BHF.

As of December 31, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 153,631 DBV Technologies shares;
  • € 175,542.33.

Upon signing the liquidity contract in July 2018, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 24,313 DBV Technologies ordinary shares;
  • € 682,454.94.

Number of transactions executed during the second half-year of 2021:

  • Purchase: 1,206
  • Sale: 1,065

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 455,657 DBV Technologies ordinary shares purchased for €3,256,011.54
  • 379,901 DBV Technologies ordinary shares sold for €2,951,075.39

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact
Anne Pollak
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2363
anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com 

