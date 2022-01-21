 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario workers host Phone Zap to demand action from Ford government on Omicron crisis

Globe Newswire  
January 21, 2022 3:44pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week the Ontario Federation of Labour released a joint statement highlighting six key demands that workers urgently need from the Ford government.

On Saturday, January 22 at 1:00 p.m., the Ontario Federation of Labour will join with hundreds of frontline workers and their supporters for a Phone Zap. At this virtual action, workers will make phone calls to members of Ford's Conservative government urging the immediate implementation of the demands released this week.

The demands include:

  • Recall the legislature for an emergency session
  • Repeal Bills 124 and 195
  • Legislate a minimum of 10 permanent, employer-paid sick days
  • Hold an emergency summit of all stakeholders in the health care system
  • Require health care and educational institutions to provide airborne precautions
  • Launch an emergency public health campaign

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Link: Email mpalermo@ofl.ca to receive the Zoom link

For more information, please contact:
Melissa Palermo
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

sy/COPE343


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com