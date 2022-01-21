FCFS Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies FirstCash Holdings, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- NBronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against FirstCash Holdings, Inc. ("FirstCash" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FCFS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired FirstCash securities between February 1, 2018 and November 12, 2021, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fcfs.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) FirstCash had made more than 3,600 loans to over 1,000 active-duty members of the military and their families at usurious interest rates above 36% – and often exceeding 200% – in violation of the MLA and the Order; (2) FirstCash had failed to implement the remedial measures imposed by the Order; (3) FirstCash's financial results were, in substantial part, the product of FirstCash's violations of the MLA and the Order; and (4) as a result, FirstCash was exposed to a material undisclosed risk of legal, reputational, and financial harm if FirstCash's violations of the MLA and the Order were ever publicly disclosed.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fcfs or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in FirstCash you have until March 15, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

