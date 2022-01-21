Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Jumps 77 Slots on Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 500 U.S. Franchises List

CINCINNATI, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts is once again being recognized as one of the nation's top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Jellystone Park's ranking of #348 on the 2022 list is an improvement of 77 slots compared to 2021.



This marks the sixth consecutive year Jellystone Park has been ranked among Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. It is the fifth time the family camping and entertainment company has topped its category based on the franchise's consistent unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.



"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

This honor is the latest in a string of accolades for the Jellystone Park brand. In 2021, Entrepreneur also named it a Top Global Franchise and Franchise Business Review named Jellystone Park a Top Franchise, Top Franchise for Women, Top Recession-Proof Business, and a member of its Culture100 list.

"This recognition is the direct result of our franchisees' continued dedication and amazing work during an unprecedented time," said Rob Schutter, President of Camp Jellystone, which franchises Jellystone Park. "Thousands of families stayed with us last year for the first time ever and have since become fans of Jellystone Park, which sets the stage for even more growth in 2022 and beyond."

About Camp Jellystone

With 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resorts features fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors' family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 250 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892



